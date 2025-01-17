Tama Nguyen’s Newly Released "Mahala and the Mountain" is an Inspiring Tale of Heritage, Faith, and the Beauty of Creation
“Mahala and the Mountain” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tama Nguyen invites readers on a heartwarming journey of discovery as a young girl learns about her rich ancestral heritage and the Creator’s wondrous works.
Lafayatte, CO, January 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Mahala and the Mountain”: a beautifully crafted story that intertwines faith, family, and the awe-inspiring connection to creation. “Mahala and the Mountain” is the creation of published author, Tama Nguyen, a dedicated wife and mother who resides in Colorado.
Nguyen shares, “Come and join Mahala as she and her mother have an adventurous day paddleboarding on the lake! Creation comes alive as her mother tells the story of Mahala’s great-great-great grandma, a First Nations young woman who trusted the Creator and lived her life beneath the mountains. Young and old will enjoy stepping into this story, imagining with Mahala what it must have been like for her ancestor to walk with the Creator and see his evidence all around.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tama Nguyen’s new book is a thoughtful and engaging narrative that highlights the importance of faith, family bonds, and appreciating the natural beauty of the world.
Consumers can purchase “Mahala and the Mountain” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Mahala and the Mountain,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
