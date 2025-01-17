Barry Blackman’s Newly Released “The Second Coming Situation: 'I believe Jesus... Sort of'” is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of Biblical Prophecy
“The Second Coming Situation: 'I believe Jesus... Sort of'” from Christian Faith Publishing author Barry Blackman is a compelling theological examination that challenges traditional interpretations of biblical prophecy, focusing on the words of Jesus and their fulfillment within a historical context.
Pleasantville, NJ, January 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Second Coming Situation: 'I believe Jesus... Sort of,'” a fascinating new work that delves into the heart of Christian doctrine and the promises of Jesus as found in Scripture, is the creation of published author, Barry Blackman.
Blackman shares, “The majority of people who align themselves with the Christian faith believe that Jesus is God, and He is the Truth (John 14:6) and, therefore, infallible. In this book, the author sets out to establish one simple premise—What if Jesus was right? In other words, what if the numerous references by Jesus to His disciples and to the multitudes concerning His return within their generation were not simply flowery allusions to some far-distant age but instead were literal prophecies, which were then literally fulfilled just as He said? If you can lay aside your established theological biases long enough to read this short book with an open mind, you will gain a unique introduction to the fulfillment of this end times, last day’s truth. And once you have seen it, you will understand passages like Matthew 24:34 in a whole new light—the light of the Truth!
"Remember, it is impossible for God to lie (Numbers 23:19), and Jesus does not make mistakes!
"Dr. Steve Rahter
Senior Pastor
Praise Tabernacle”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Barry Blackman’s new book offers a concise yet impactful challenge to traditional eschatological views. By examining Scripture through a historical lens, Blackman invites readers into a thoughtful discourse on faith, prophecy, and the reliability of Jesus’s teachings.
Consumers can purchase “The Second Coming Situation: 'I believe Jesus... Sort of'” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Second Coming Situation: 'I believe Jesus... Sort of,'” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
