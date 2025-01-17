B. Cylent Knowmohr’s Newly Released "Our Forefathers’ Warnings" is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of Historical Insights and Their Relevance to Modern America
“Our Forefathers’ Warnings: January 6, 2021, Foretold in 1796!” from Christian Faith Publishing author B. Cylent Knowmohr is a compelling discussion of the warnings issued by early American leaders and how their words resonate with current political and social events.
New York, NY, January 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Our Forefathers’ Warnings: January 6, 2021, Foretold in 1796!”: an eye-opening examination of the prophetic warnings from historical figures and the cautionary parallels to contemporary America. “Our Forefathers’ Warnings: January 6, 2021, Foretold in 1796!” is the creation of published author, B. Cylent Knowmohr.
B. Cylent Knowmohr shares, “The Constitution is likely to be well administered for a course of years and can only end in despotism as other forms have done before when the people have become so corrupted as to need despotic government, being incapable of any other. —Benjamin Franklin (September 17, 1787)
"The alternate domination of one faction over another, sharpened by the spirit of revenge natural to party dissension…is itself a frightful despotism. The disorders and miseries which result, gradually incline the minds of men to seek security and repose in the absolute power of an individual…on the ruins of public liberty. —George Washington (September 19, 1796)
"If destruction be our lot we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen we must live through all time or die by suicide. —Abraham Lincoln (January 27, 1838)”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, B. Cylent Knowmohr’s new book delves into the prescient warnings of America’s forefathers, offering a reflective analysis of their relevance to the events surrounding January 6, 2021. This thought-provoking work encourages readers to consider the lessons of history as a means to safeguard democracy and national unity.
