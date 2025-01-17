Jeff Clark’s Newly Released "Where Is God in This World?" is a Heartfelt Guide to Embracing Christ-Centered Living
“Where Is God in This World?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jeff Clark is an inspiring exploration of how to connect with God, live a Christ-centered life, and navigate a world fraught with challenges through faith.
Pickens, SC, January 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Where Is God in This World?” a compelling spiritual resource that guides readers to discover God’s presence in their lives and learn to live in alignment with His will, is the creation of published author, Jeff Clark.
Jeff Clark shares, “Where is God in this world? He stands at the door of your heart, knocking. He has called you to be with him. The kingdom of God is to be in your heart. You have been chosen; you are a holy chosen vessel. Within your heart is God. Learn how to walk with him rather than against him. Stop being self-centered; learn how to be more Christ-centered. Let Christ be the Lord of your life. Walk every day with him. Learn how to trust him and his plan for your life. Put Christ first and see that he will put you first. Hold on to Christ the way he held on to the cross for you. Walk with the living God. All the evil in this world can be blamed on one thing: someone didn’t allow the spirit of Christ to live through them.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jeff Clark’s new book offers readers practical wisdom and biblical insights designed to inspire a deeper relationship with God and a more meaningful life.
Consumers can purchase “Where Is God in This World?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Where Is God in This World?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
