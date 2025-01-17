Debbie Bruno’s Newly Released "I Have a Maker" is a Heartwarming Celebration of Joyful Praise and Faith
“I Have a Maker” from Christian Faith Publishing author Debbie Bruno is a charming and uplifting story that reminds readers of all ages to sing praises to Jesus, just as a sweet little bluebird joyfully does in this delightful tale.
N. Salt Lake City, UT, January 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “I Have a Maker,” an endearing story that encourages readers to embrace a spirit of gratitude and faith, is the creation of published author, Debbie Bruno.
Debbie shares, “Making a joyful noise unto the LORD is exactly what the sweet little bluebird is doing in this story because that is what he was made to do. Oh, how he loves to joyfully sing praises to his Maker wherever he goes. What a wonderful reminder for us, that we can sing praises to Jesus, our Maker, wherever we go too!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Debbie Bruno’s new book is a beautifully written and illustrated celebration of faith, worship, and the joy of praising Jesus.
Consumers can purchase “I Have a Maker” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I Have a Maker,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Debbie shares, “Making a joyful noise unto the LORD is exactly what the sweet little bluebird is doing in this story because that is what he was made to do. Oh, how he loves to joyfully sing praises to his Maker wherever he goes. What a wonderful reminder for us, that we can sing praises to Jesus, our Maker, wherever we go too!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Debbie Bruno’s new book is a beautifully written and illustrated celebration of faith, worship, and the joy of praising Jesus.
Consumers can purchase “I Have a Maker” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I Have a Maker,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories