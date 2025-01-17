Jim Wright’s Newly Released "Glory Days" is a Nostalgic Celebration of Music, Memories, and Personal Journeys
“Glory Days” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jim Wright is a captivating memoir that chronicles decades of musical adventure, personal achievements, and a life enriched by a deep passion for performance and collecting.
Clever, MO, January 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Glory Days”: a heartfelt memoir celebrating a lifetime of music, community, and cherished memories. “Glory Days” is the creation of published author, Jim Wright, who grew up in Northwest Indiana, where he played music in and around the nearby Chicago area. For the past twenty years, he has lived in Southern Missouri with his wife of forty-two years. He has been active in local civic organizations and has taught evening classes at a local adult education center. Jim has been known to put on music shows for small town festivals and play solo for meetings and luncheon venues for business and social groups. He and his wife have dabbled in antiques and participated in area model train shows. Jim has been interested in collecting model trains since age six. To this day, he still has substantial collections of toy trains, collector albums, and 45s. Jim also likes to acquire rare records of Chicago groups from the 1960s and 1970s.
Jim Wright shares, “February 2024 marks sixty-two years of playing bass and guitar for Jim Wright. Jim started his first band with a school friend and went on to open for such groups as the Animals, the Turtles, Tommy James & the Shondells, Peter and Gordon, We Five, Chad & Jeremy, New Colony Six, the Buckinghams, Shadows of Night, the Cryan’ Shames, and many others. He has also performed backups with Chuck Berry and Neil Diamond and jammed with Edgar Winter.
"He has performed solo, singing and playing folk music, blues, ’50s–’60s–’70s songs, and country.
"Jimbo, as his friends call him, has also performed as a folk musician around the Lake Michigan coffeehouses. He has appeared with a host of folk artists, including the Holstein Brothers, Cathy Maguire, Cathy McNamara, and Bonnie Raitt.
"Jim has written music and parody songs. He has performed on radio and television in the Chicago area and onstage from Chicago to Florida and New Hampshire to New Orleans.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jim Wright’s new book provides a fascinating look at the vibrant world of music from the 1960s onward while offering a personal and deeply relatable journey of perseverance, passion, and joy.
Consumers can purchase “Glory Days” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Glory Days,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
