Christy Tayman’s Newly Released “ON THE OTHER SIDE” is a Compelling Testimony of Redemption and Faith
“ON THE OTHER SIDE” from Christian Faith Publishing author Christy Tayman is a transformative narrative that delves into profound emotional struggles and the healing power of faith, love, and redemption.
Livingston, TX, January 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “ON THE OTHER SIDE” is the powerful story of one woman’s struggle through guilt, shame, and remorse after having two abortions, and how she found forgiveness, healing, and real love–the love of Jesus. This potent book is the creation of published author and inspirational speaker, Christy Tayman.
Tayman shares, “This is a powerful - and true - story about the anguish some women experience after choosing to have an abortion. On the other side of despair, grief, and hopelessness, Christy found healing and real love, the love of Jesus. She openly shares her incredible story knowing that there is hope, healing, joy and a better life on the other side.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christy Tayman’s new book invites readers into an emotional and uplifting story of struggle and triumph, revealing the redemptive power of God’s love and offering hope to others who may face similar challenges.
Consumers can purchase “ON THE OTHER SIDE” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “ON THE OTHER SIDE,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
