Author Stephen Walters’s New Book, “TORAH: First Five Writings of Moses,” Presents a Direct English Translation of the Dead Sea Scrolls’ First Five Books of the Bible
Recent release “TORAH: First Five Writings of Moses” from Newman Springs Publishing author Stephen Walters is a fascinating translation of the first five books of the Bible, based on the original text from the Dead Sea Scrolls. Presented through an entirely new lens, Walters’s translation is informed by his own academic and historical research.
Oroville, CA, January 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Stephen Walters has completed his new book, “TORAH: First Five Writings of Moses”: a compelling new translation of the original foundational texts of the Bible, meticulously translated from the original Dead Sea Scrolls discovered in the 1860s.
“This manuscript was based on the Dead Sea Scroll works found in the 1860s, written by a group of people called the Assenians,” shares Walters. “They buried their works in a cave when they were under siege by the Romans. They were a group of scribes, really. They translated many works in the original Hebrew language (in the original dialect).
“James Strongs was contracted to record what was written in the 1860s and by 1897, the Strongs Concordance was published. It included King James as a comparative. I based my work off of what Strongs recorded and used the King James as a basis. My work is as close to a literal translation as I could get it.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Stephen Walters’s engaging translation draws upon more than twenty years of research and study and is presented to be both an educational and inspiration tool for those seeking to better understand the Torah’s original meaning and historical significance.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “TORAH: First Five Writings of Moses” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
