Author Stephen Walters’s New Book, “TORAH: First Five Writings of Moses,” Presents a Direct English Translation of the Dead Sea Scrolls’ First Five Books of the Bible

Recent release “TORAH: First Five Writings of Moses” from Newman Springs Publishing author Stephen Walters is a fascinating translation of the first five books of the Bible, based on the original text from the Dead Sea Scrolls. Presented through an entirely new lens, Walters’s translation is informed by his own academic and historical research.