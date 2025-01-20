Author Michael Zuaro’s New Book, "Guess Who's at the Circus?" is a Charming Story of a Young Girl Who Goes to the Circus and Learns All About What Service Animals Can do
Recent release “Guess Who's at the Circus?” from Newman Springs Publishing author Michael Zuaro is a heartfelt tale that follows Cara, a young girl who sets off on an exciting field trip with her classmates to the circus. Excited to learn all about the different animals there, Cara sees a service dog and learns all about how animals can help humans with different disabilities they might have.
St. Augustine, FL, January 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Michael Zuaro, a proud father, animal lover, football fan, and educator, has completed his new book, “Guess Who's at the Circus?”: an adorable story of a young, curious girl who learns all about service animals and what they can do to help people in their everyday lives.
At age eight, author Michael Zuaro was evaluated at the Reading Research Institute in Massachusetts by Dr. Charles Drake and identified with a language-based learning disability known as dyslexia. Dyslexia made communication and reading a challenge, but through hard work, Michael overcame these obstacles. The author currently holds a Master of Science in Education/Learning Disabilities and has used his degree to help students strengthen their love of reading. He has worked in the teaching profession for over twenty-five years.
“Third-grade student, Cara, goes to the circus for the first time and discovers something new,” writes Zuaro. “With the help of her teacher, Cara and her classmates learn about service animals and the responsibilities they have in helping people. ‘Guess Who’s at the Circus?’ teaches young readers in a fun and colorful way about these amazing animals with jobs.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Michael Zuaro’s riveting tale is a captivating look at the lives of service animals, helping them discover the important role they play in society and all the incredible things they can do. With colorful artwork by illustrator Emma Wilkinson, “Guess Who’s at the Circus?” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this engaging story over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Guess Who's at the Circus?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
At age eight, author Michael Zuaro was evaluated at the Reading Research Institute in Massachusetts by Dr. Charles Drake and identified with a language-based learning disability known as dyslexia. Dyslexia made communication and reading a challenge, but through hard work, Michael overcame these obstacles. The author currently holds a Master of Science in Education/Learning Disabilities and has used his degree to help students strengthen their love of reading. He has worked in the teaching profession for over twenty-five years.
“Third-grade student, Cara, goes to the circus for the first time and discovers something new,” writes Zuaro. “With the help of her teacher, Cara and her classmates learn about service animals and the responsibilities they have in helping people. ‘Guess Who’s at the Circus?’ teaches young readers in a fun and colorful way about these amazing animals with jobs.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Michael Zuaro’s riveting tale is a captivating look at the lives of service animals, helping them discover the important role they play in society and all the incredible things they can do. With colorful artwork by illustrator Emma Wilkinson, “Guess Who’s at the Circus?” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this engaging story over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Guess Who's at the Circus?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories