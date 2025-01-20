Author Michael Zuaro’s New Book, "Guess Who's at the Circus?" is a Charming Story of a Young Girl Who Goes to the Circus and Learns All About What Service Animals Can do

Recent release “Guess Who's at the Circus?” from Newman Springs Publishing author Michael Zuaro is a heartfelt tale that follows Cara, a young girl who sets off on an exciting field trip with her classmates to the circus. Excited to learn all about the different animals there, Cara sees a service dog and learns all about how animals can help humans with different disabilities they might have.