Kris Rami’s New Book, "The Owl Tree," is a Charming Story Exploring the Lives of Owls and the Special Tree They Call Home That Protects Them All Year Round
New York, NY, January 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kris Rami, who lives in rural Texas and has a love for nature fostered by her parents, has completed her most recent book, “The Owl Tree”: a captivating tale that follows the adventures of a family of owls who all reside in a large tree in the woods, revealing their many adventures throughout the different seasons.
From an early age, author Kris Rami was exposed to the national parks across the country on camping trips, which led to her developing a love of animals in nature that continued into adulthood. She currently lives with her horses and a Jack Russell shorty named “Ritzy.” When she isn’t teaching, Rami is gardening or riding her horses with her little dog in tow. She spends a lot of time observing the wildlife on the land and shares these observations with her children and grandchildren.
“The owls in the forest hide a secret,” writes Rami. “There is a tree that holds all the owls. It is a special old tree. See how they live, raise their young, and grow in the tree through winter, spring, summer, and fall. Watch as eggs become chicks and chicks become owlets. Then wonder as they take their first flying lessons. Come be a part as the tree sees it all and shelters them through the seasons. Then you’ll know how to answer when the owls sing, ‘Who, whooo?’”
Published by Fulton Books, Kris Rami’s book is inspired by bedtime stories the author told her grandchildren while they were growing up, as well as the many different animals they would spot together while on nature walks. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Rami’s story to life, “The Owl Tree” is sure to delight readers of all ages, encouraging a lifelong love of the wildlife that can be found everywhere.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Owl Tree” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
From an early age, author Kris Rami was exposed to the national parks across the country on camping trips, which led to her developing a love of animals in nature that continued into adulthood. She currently lives with her horses and a Jack Russell shorty named “Ritzy.” When she isn’t teaching, Rami is gardening or riding her horses with her little dog in tow. She spends a lot of time observing the wildlife on the land and shares these observations with her children and grandchildren.
“The owls in the forest hide a secret,” writes Rami. “There is a tree that holds all the owls. It is a special old tree. See how they live, raise their young, and grow in the tree through winter, spring, summer, and fall. Watch as eggs become chicks and chicks become owlets. Then wonder as they take their first flying lessons. Come be a part as the tree sees it all and shelters them through the seasons. Then you’ll know how to answer when the owls sing, ‘Who, whooo?’”
Published by Fulton Books, Kris Rami’s book is inspired by bedtime stories the author told her grandchildren while they were growing up, as well as the many different animals they would spot together while on nature walks. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Rami’s story to life, “The Owl Tree” is sure to delight readers of all ages, encouraging a lifelong love of the wildlife that can be found everywhere.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Owl Tree” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories