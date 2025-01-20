Dr. Kim Bell, PT, DPT’s Newly Released “Navigating the Health Care System as a Dizzy Patient” is an Insightful Resource for Managing Dizziness and Vertigo
“Navigating the Health Care System as a Dizzy Patient” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Kim Bell, PT, DPT is a comprehensive guide for patients seeking effective care for dizziness and vertigo, offering expert advice on root cause evaluation and navigating the complexities of the health care system.
Encinitas, CA, January 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Navigating the Health Care System as a Dizzy Patient”: a detailed and compassionate guide designed to empower patients. “Navigating the Health Care System as a Dizzy Patient” is the creation of published author, Dr. Kim Bell, PT, DPT, a well-respected and highly sought-after doctor of physical therapy. She is known for her clinical expertise in vestibular assessment and rehabilitation for relief of dizziness, vertigo, imbalance, and falls. Dr. Kimberley Bell earned her master’s and doctorate degrees in physical therapy from the University of Maryland, Baltimore. A licensed physical therapist since 2002, Dr. Bell practices in San Diego, California. Dr. Bell is a well-known educator. Dr. Bell is a professional member of the American Physical Therapy Association, the California Physical Therapy Association, Academy of Neurologic Physical Therapy (ANPT), ANPT Vestibular Special Interest Group, ANPT Balance & Falls Special Interest Group, and the Vestibular Disorders Association.
Dr. Bell shares, "Dizziness is one of the most unexplained and under-treated symptoms in health care today. If you experience dizziness or vertigo, your health care provider will first rule out a cardiac or neurological emergency. If you are cleared, and I certainly hope you are, then you will enter the maze of the traditional health care system. The next steps will more than likely include referrals to other specialists and medications to help with your symptoms.
"And so, your journey begins. You will be thrust into what I call 'navigating the health care system as a dizzy patient.' This is a daunting task and is not for the faint of heart. I know. I have been there. Long before I began my studies in physical therapy, I suffered from chronic, recurring—and often debilitating—spells of dizziness and vertigo.
"After years of searching for answers about my condition, I was able to solve my own complicated case. Thankfully, I had learned that the key to properly diagnosing and effectively treating dizziness and vertigo is root cause evaluation. Lack of root cause evaluation can delay your recovery for months to years, and this lack leaves many cases unsolved.
"My private practice for patients with dizziness and vertigo is based in San Diego, California, USA, and many patients have traveled here from all over the world to consult with me in person. Yet I receive queries frequently from patients worldwide who cannot travel here for my care. Because of the overwhelming number of requests I receive from people outside my service area and because of my mission to help dizzy patients regain some normalcy, I have written this book as a guide to help you learn how to find proper care and the correct treatment plan, with or without an accurate diagnosis.
"Essentially, you will be asked to put on a sleuth-like hat and become a vertigo detective. With some education and solid guidance, I believe you can learn how to properly navigate the health care system to achieve the best possible outcome for your case of dizziness or vertigo.
"I want to help you get your life back!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Kim Bell, PT, DPT’s new book serves as a vital resource for patients worldwide, guiding them toward effective treatment and better outcomes.
Consumers can purchase “Navigating the Health Care System as a Dizzy Patient” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Navigating the Health Care System as a Dizzy Patient,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Categories