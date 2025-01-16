Purple Diamond Hosting Exclusive Webinar on Pharmaceutical Packaging Validation and Product Integrity
Purple Diamond, a leading ISO-accredited package testing lab, will host a free webinar on February 4, at 2 pm EST. "Protecting Pharma Integrity: The Science of Packaging Validation" will provide insights into testing methodologies and tools critical for ensuring pharmaceutical packaging safety and compliance.
Bethlehem, PA, January 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The pharmaceutical industry faces many challenges, from temperature-sensitive medications and stringent regulatory requirements to distribution hazards. To help the industry combat these threats, leading package testing lab Purple Diamond will host an exclusive webinar on February 4 at 2 pm EST.
“Protecting Pharma Integrity: The Science of Packaging Validation” will be the first in a three-part series geared toward packaging validation and product integrity in the pharmaceutical industry. Hosted by packaging engineer and Purple Diamond President Bill Colaiaco, this informative session will focus on the critical methodologies and tools necessary to test and validate pharmaceutical packaging systems, ensuring product safety and effectiveness throughout the supply chain.
Colaiaco said packaging failures, even minor ones, can lead to significant product loss, costly recalls, and risks to patient safety. This webinar will help manufacturers understand the reasons behind packaging failures and prepare for the unexpected.
“Webinar attendees will gain a deeper understanding of the testing processes essential for maintaining pharmaceutical packaging integrity,” added Colaiaco. “From the science behind laboratory testing to evaluating packaging against supply chain hazards, this session provides actionable insights to support compliance, prevent product loss, and safeguard brand reputation.”
Highlights include an overview of package testing equipment and methods, insights into ISTA and ASTM protocols, an overview of state-of-the-art equipment and testing techniques, and evaluation methods for addressing hazards in the pharmaceutical supply chain.
To register for this free webinar, please visit https://webinar.zoho.com/meeting/register?sessionId=1076365491.
Purple Diamond, an ISO-accredited testing lab, has been a trusted partner to global pharmaceutical brands for nearly twenty years. It provides advanced testing and engineering solutions designed to protect products and ensure success in a complex supply chain.
Webinar Details:
Title: Protecting Pharma Integrity: The Science of Packaging Validation
Date: Tuesday, February 4
Time: 2 pm EST
Host: Bill Colaiaco, President of Purple Diamond
Registration Link: https://webinar.zoho.com/meeting/register?sessionId=1076365491
About Purple Diamond: Purple Diamond specializes in packaging engineering, design, and testing solutions for the pharmaceutical, medical device, cosmetics, and consumer products industries. With a commitment to innovation, the company offers cutting-edge services designed to help businesses ensure product safety, regulatory compliance, and efficient distribution, meeting ISTA, ASTM, ISO, and TAPPI Standards. Services include packaging design consulting, prototype development, package integrity testing, and stability storage testing. To learn more, visit https://purple-diamond.com/.
Contact
Keri Lindenmuth
610.264.5080
https://purple-diamond.com/
