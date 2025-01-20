Cornelius Van Til’s Newly Released "The Problem of Evil" is an Insightful Exploration of a Profound Theological Question
“The Problem of Evil” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cornelius Van Til is an illuminating examination of the age-old question of why evil exists and how it aligns with the concept of a sovereign God.
New York, NY, January 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Problem of Evil”: a deeply engaging work that addresses a fundamental and challenging question in theology and philosophy. “The Problem of Evil” is the creation of published author, Cornelius Van Til.
Cornelius Van Til shares, “Why does evil exist? How do we explain the existence of evil? The issue of addressing the presence of evil has puzzled the human mind for centuries; it has been a dominant issue in philosophical and theological literature and discussions. Cornelius Van Til (1895–1987), perhaps the most formative apologist for historic Christian orthodoxy in the twentieth century, wrote a compelling award-winning essay in 1923 as a student at Princeton Theological Seminary on the subject entitled 'Evil and Theodicy.' Van Til’s intriguing discussion traces the history of Western thought’s inadequacy to deal with the issue and concludes that 'God is his own theodicy' in view of his own sovereign authority. Based on the historical revelation of God in the Holy Scriptures, Van Til’s position challenges Christians as well as those outside Christianity as to why evil exists. William D. Dennison’s introductory essay places Van Til’s thesis in the context of more recent discussions.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cornelius Van Til’s new book provides readers with a compelling and scholarly discussion that draws from both classical and contemporary theological discourse, encouraging deeper thought and conversation about the nature of God and the reality of evil.
Consumers can purchase “The Problem of Evil” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Problem of Evil,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
