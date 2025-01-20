Beth Bidwell’s Newly Released "The Remnants of God" is a Moving Testament to Faith, Miracles, and God’s Promises
“The Remnants of God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Beth Bidwell is a heartfelt reflection on God’s enduring presence and miraculous works, inspired by the life and faith of her father.
Tacoma, WA, January 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Remnants of God”: a deeply inspiring exploration of faith and the enduring power of God’s love and miracles. “The Remnants of God” is the creation of published author, Beth Bidwell, a Christian music minister who holds an associate’s degree from KTTC (Kenya) in information studies.
Bidwell shares, "My inspiration to write is from my father’s life as a man of God who lived in accordance with God’s direction. How the Lord preserved my dad’s life many times from the enemy. As a remnant like he said most of the time, he got to see the goodness of God in his life in the many miracles he experienced. The same God in my dad’s life is my God, and I know that He fulfills promises, heals, loves, and so much more miracles. People might forget my dad, but as his family, we can never forget him.
"Remember you and I are remnants too. Repent and put your trust in God. Believe in Jesus Christ, and you shall be saved."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Beth Bidwell’s new book invites readers to reflect on their own faith journeys and discover the miraculous works of God in their lives. Through touching personal stories and uplifting messages, this work encourages believers to embrace their role as God’s remnants and trust in His eternal promises.
Consumers can purchase “The Remnants of God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Remnants of God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
