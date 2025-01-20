Alejandro Rivas’s Newly Released "Amen? Amen." is a Heartfelt Exploration of Biblical Wisdom Aimed at Guiding Readers in Their Spiritual Journey
“Amen? Amen.: Letters from Dad: Biblical Wisdom and a Christian Perspective Inspired by God’s Holy Scriptures” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alejandro Rivas is a thought-provoking and inspirational book that offers valuable Christian perspectives on faith, family, and personal growth, encouraging readers to reflect on their relationship with God.
McAllen, TX, January 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Amen? Amen.: Letters from Dad: Biblical Wisdom and a Christian Perspective Inspired by God’s Holy Scriptures”: a deeply reflective and impactful book that blends biblical wisdom with real-life experiences, offering readers practical insight into Christian living. “Amen? Amen.: Letters from Dad: Biblical Wisdom and a Christian Perspective Inspired by God’s Holy Scriptures” is the creation of published author, Alejandro Rivas, a husband, father, and businessman, who lives in McAllen, Texas, with his wife, Gladys, and his three children—Eduardo, Daniel, and Alexandra. He is a former educator and currently serves individuals in the financial industry.
Alejandro Rivas shares, “In this short but impactful book, Alejandro Rivas shares and brings to life to readers various Christian life perspectives and experiences that are thought-provoking to our current and quickly changing worldviews. He helps readers think and ask themselves critical questions about their own personal lives, beliefs, and spiritual practices. Overall, the purpose of this book is to help individuals reflect and hopefully be inspired to seek more of God through His Word and find Him in their everyday journey through life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alejandro Rivas’s new book offers a refreshing perspective on faith, encouraging readers to engage deeply with God's Word and apply it in their daily lives.
Consumers can purchase “Amen? Amen.: Letters from Dad: Biblical Wisdom and a Christian Perspective Inspired by God’s Holy Scriptures” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Amen? Amen.: Letters from Dad: Biblical Wisdom and a Christian Perspective Inspired by God’s Holy Scriptures,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
