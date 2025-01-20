Alejandro Rivas’s Newly Released "Amen? Amen." is a Heartfelt Exploration of Biblical Wisdom Aimed at Guiding Readers in Their Spiritual Journey

“Amen? Amen.: Letters from Dad: Biblical Wisdom and a Christian Perspective Inspired by God’s Holy Scriptures” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alejandro Rivas is a thought-provoking and inspirational book that offers valuable Christian perspectives on faith, family, and personal growth, encouraging readers to reflect on their relationship with God.