Dale Minor’s Newly Released "Ted Hatcher Pioneer Pastor" is a Compelling Work of Historical Fiction That Brings to Life the Story of a Pioneer Pastor’s Journey
“Ted Hatcher Pioneer Pastor” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dale Minor is a captivating historical fiction novel that blends a fictional story with the historical development of the church in southeastern Ohio during the early 1800s.
Rutland, OH, January 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Ted Hatcher Pioneer Pastor,” a historical fiction novel that masterfully merges a fictional story with real historical events and settings, is the creation of published author, Dale Minor.
Dale Minor shares, “Ted Hatcher: Pioneer Pastor is a work of historical fiction merging a fictional story with the historical record of the setting. It is a companion volume to Ted Hatcher: Trader Trapper, Preacher (2023); and while the reader may benefit by having read the earlier book, the current story stands on its own. It covers the decade beginning about 1810 in southeastern Ohio, primarily in what is now Athens and Meigs counties but extending into some neighboring areas as well. It was as much a surprise to Ted as to anyone that he would become a pioneer in the development of the church in this region, but once accepting that call, he worked it diligently and made a positive impact upon many in the region. At the same time, his personal life—the story of his family and acquaintances—leads the reader through a series of Divinely inspired interconnected adventures which inform, entertain, and surprise the reader.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dale Minor’s new book offers readers a fascinating glimpse into the life and times of a man who answered the call to lead in faith during a formative time in American history.
Consumers can purchase “Ted Hatcher Pioneer Pastor” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Ted Hatcher Pioneer Pastor,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
