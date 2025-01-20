Kathy Zuziak’s Newly Released "A Kingdom for Us" is a Thoughtful and Engaging Bible Study Exploring Key Questions of Faith and Spirituality
“A Kingdom for Us” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kathy Zuziak is a deeply insightful guide designed to answer profound spiritual questions and foster a deeper understanding of God’s Kingdom.
Sterling Heights, MI, January 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “A Kingdom for Us”: a comprehensive and enlightening exploration of the spiritual and physical aspects of God’s Kingdom. “A Kingdom for Us” is the creation of published author, Kathy Zuziak, a dedicated mother and grandmother who has a degree in music composition, a master’s in divinity, and a doctorate in theology.
Kathy Zuziak shares, "'A Kingdom for Us' was written to answer questions that everybody has. Is there really a devil, and what can he do? What is the big deal about praise and worship? What is the baptism in the Holy Spirit, and do we need it? How do you get the kind of faith that produces miracles? Where are we in the timeline? If you have wondered about any of these things, you are not alone. This Bible study was designed to help all of us understand what is going on.
"There is a Kingdom and Jesus is the King. Jesus tells us that the Kingdom is coming and also that the Kingdom is within us. This would not seem to make sense unless you realize that Jesus is speaking of both physical and spiritual kingdoms. Either way, the Kingdom brings heaven on earth. Wouldn’t we like to have some of that?
"This is good stuff, my friend. If you are a regular, nonreligious sort of person that just wants to know the truth, even someone who has never read the Bible, then this study is for you. If you have some previous knowledge but aren’t sure how it all works together, this study is for you too. Perhaps it will help connect the dots."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kathy Zuziak’s new book provides an engaging and accessible approach to understanding the Kingdom of God, making it a valuable resource for both new and seasoned believers.
Consumers can purchase “A Kingdom for Us” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Kingdom for Us,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
