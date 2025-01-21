Sam Thunde’s Newly Released "First-Class Citizen of a Third-World Country" is a Compelling Exploration of Life, Culture, and Resilience in Africa

“First-Class Citizen of a Third-World Country” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sam Thunde offers readers a richly detailed autobiography that not only chronicles the author’s early life in Malawi but also challenges stereotypes about Africa through its vivid cultural depictions and introspective themes.