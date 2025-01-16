SAN Group Unveils New Brand Identity
Celebrating Growth and Alignment with SIAA
Hampton, NH, January 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- SAN Group, the largest alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast, is excited to announce the launch of its new brand identity. This transformation reflects the organization’s continued growth and strengthens its connection with its national partner, SIAA.
As the founding master agency of SIAA, SAN Group’s rebrand highlights a shared mission: empowering independent agents to build successful careers, grow thriving businesses, and create lasting impacts in their communities. The updated visual identity, inspired by SIAA’s evolution, includes a vibrant new logo, modernized messaging emphasizing collaboration and growth, and a redesigned website that captures SAN’s vision for the future.
“This rebrand represents a new chapter for SAN Group,” said Tom Lizotte, Chief Operating Officer of SAN Group. “While we are introducing a fresh look and feel, our focus remains on empowering our independent agents to succeed. We’re excited about the opportunity to strengthen our connection with SIAA and build on our shared values of collaboration and innovation.”
While the brand’s look has evolved, SAN Group remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting the success of its nearly 530 member agencies across nine states. With a foundation rooted in connection, collaboration, and service, SAN continues to provide independent insurance agencies with the tools, resources, and carrier access needed to thrive.
For more information on SAN Group’s new brand and to see the transformation in action, visit www.sangroup.com.
About SAN Group
SAN Group is the largest alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast, empowering nearly 530 member agencies across nine states to thrive. With access to 45+ top insurance carriers, SAN members collectively write over $1.45 billion in premium. SAN is the founding master agency of SIAA, The Agent Alliance, and continues to drive innovation and growth in the independent insurance channel. Learn more at www.sangroup.com.
About SIAA
SIAA is The Agent Alliance – the nation's leading network of starting, growing, and evolving independent insurance agencies. Leveraging a platform of strategic partners, $14.2 billion in premiums, and 49 Master Agencies, we support and inspire member agents so they can continuously adapt to an ever-evolving industry and achieve long-term success. SIAA members benefit from both the resources of scale and the freedom of independence.
As the founding master agency of SIAA, SAN Group’s rebrand highlights a shared mission: empowering independent agents to build successful careers, grow thriving businesses, and create lasting impacts in their communities. The updated visual identity, inspired by SIAA’s evolution, includes a vibrant new logo, modernized messaging emphasizing collaboration and growth, and a redesigned website that captures SAN’s vision for the future.
“This rebrand represents a new chapter for SAN Group,” said Tom Lizotte, Chief Operating Officer of SAN Group. “While we are introducing a fresh look and feel, our focus remains on empowering our independent agents to succeed. We’re excited about the opportunity to strengthen our connection with SIAA and build on our shared values of collaboration and innovation.”
While the brand’s look has evolved, SAN Group remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting the success of its nearly 530 member agencies across nine states. With a foundation rooted in connection, collaboration, and service, SAN continues to provide independent insurance agencies with the tools, resources, and carrier access needed to thrive.
For more information on SAN Group’s new brand and to see the transformation in action, visit www.sangroup.com.
About SAN Group
SAN Group is the largest alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast, empowering nearly 530 member agencies across nine states to thrive. With access to 45+ top insurance carriers, SAN members collectively write over $1.45 billion in premium. SAN is the founding master agency of SIAA, The Agent Alliance, and continues to drive innovation and growth in the independent insurance channel. Learn more at www.sangroup.com.
About SIAA
SIAA is The Agent Alliance – the nation's leading network of starting, growing, and evolving independent insurance agencies. Leveraging a platform of strategic partners, $14.2 billion in premiums, and 49 Master Agencies, we support and inspire member agents so they can continuously adapt to an ever-evolving industry and achieve long-term success. SIAA members benefit from both the resources of scale and the freedom of independence.
Contact
SAN GroupContact
Shanna Brien
603-601-1242
sangroup.com
Shanna Brien
603-601-1242
sangroup.com
Categories