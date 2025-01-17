DDi Released New ViSU eIFU Version for Medical Device Companies
DDi has launched an updated version of its ViSU eIFU platform, designed for medical device manufacturers to transition from traditional paper instructions to electronic formats. The platform supports regulatory compliance with global standards, including the EU MDR and FDA, while providing multi-language accessibility and an enhanced user experience.
Princeton, NJ, January 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- DDi, a leading provider of innovative solutions for the life sciences industry, is glad to update the new version of ViSU eIFU, a robust electronic Instructions for Use (eIFU) platform for medical devices. ViSU eIFU addresses different country requirements including EU MDR while enhancing the label accessibility and efficiency of electronic labeling.
The platform ensures full compliance with MDR standards and empowers manufacturers to transition seamlessly from traditional paper-based IFUs to streamlined electronic formats.
Key features of ViSU eIFU include:
Regulatory Compliance: Fully adheres to MDR requirements for electronic instructions, simplifying the approval process. Also complies with FDA, Brazil, and other countries
Enhanced User Experience: Intuitive design allows users to easily access accurate and up-to-date product information.
Global Accessibility: Multi-language support ensures inclusivity and usability for a diverse audience.
Cost Savings: Reduces printing and distribution expenses while minimizing environmental impact.
“Our aim is to support medical device manufacturers with tools that not only meet regulatory demands but also enhance the user experience & save costs,” said Mahesh Malneedi, CTO at DDi. “eIFU solution exemplifies our commitment to innovation, offering a robust, compliant, and user-centric solution.”
For more information about eIFU and how it can transform your labeling processes, visit https://www.ddismart.com/ViSU-eifu-electronic-labeling/.
Contact
DDi LLCContact
Lalit Sahoo
(877) 877-1519
https://www.ddismart.com
