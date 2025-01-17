Prescience Decision Solutions Enhances Data Sentinel with Advanced Data Transformation Capabilities
Prescience Decision Solutions upgrades Data Sentinel with 20+ advanced transformation features, now available on AWS and Azure Marketplaces. The enhanced platform combines data quality management with transformation capabilities, including automated cleaning, intelligent null handling, and custom transformations. Key features include automated scheduling, enhanced privacy, Databricks integration, and proactive monitoring. Available now for enterprise data teams.
Bangalore, India, January 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Prescience Decision Solutions today announced a major upgrade to Data Sentinel, its flagship data quality management solution, introducing powerful transformation capabilities that enable enterprises to streamline their data preparation workflows. Now available on both AWS and Azure Marketplaces, the enhanced solution addresses the growing demand for integrated data quality management and transformation tools in enterprise environments.
The upgraded Data Sentinel platform introduces over 20 advanced transformation features, including intelligent null value handling, automated data cleaning, and custom data transformation capabilities. This expansion marks a significant milestone in Prescience's mission to simplify enterprise data management while ensuring data quality and compliance.
"Organizations across industries struggle with maintaining data quality while managing complex transformation requirements," said Anirban Majumder, Co-founder and CEO of Prescience Decision Solutions. "This upgrade transforms Data Sentinel from a data quality management tool into a comprehensive data preparation platform, significantly reducing the time and effort required for data-driven decision-making."
Key enhancements include:
- Advanced transformation engine with 20+ built-in rules
- Automated job scheduling for continuous data quality maintenance
- Enhanced privacy features with sophisticated data masking and encryption
- Native support for Databricks platform integration
- Intelligent notification system for proactive monitoring
The platform's enhanced features can address several use cases for Data professionals:
- Business Analysts and Data Scientists can use this for automated, reliable data preparation.
- Data Owners and Stewards can use this tool to track the quality of data for governance and reporting needs.
Data Sentinel's new version is immediately available through AWS and Azure Marketplaces. For more information, visit Prescience Decision Solutions website.
About Data Sentinel
Data Sentinel is an enterprise-grade data quality and transformation solution that helps organizations maintain high-quality data throughout the data lifecycle. The platform combines advanced data quality monitoring with powerful transformation capabilities, enabling businesses to automate their data preparation workflows while ensuring data accuracy, consistency, and compliance. With its cloud-native architecture and support for major cloud platforms including AWS and Azure, Data Sentinel serves as a comprehensive solution for modern data-driven enterprises.
About Prescience Decision Solutions
Prescience Decision Solutions, founded in 2017 and headquartered in Bangalore, is committed to helping businesses unlock the power of enterprise data. By integrating AI and machine learning into analytics, business intelligence, and data engineering, Prescience delivers measurable business value and ROI to customers across industries.
Press Contact:
Jaydip Sikdar
Email: jaydip_sikdar@prescienceds.com
Categories