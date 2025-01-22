Author T. A. Kersone’s New Book, "Takers," is a Powerful Novel That Explores the Strange Childhood Events the Author Experienced and Their Lasting Impact on His Life
Recent release “Takers” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author T. A. Kersone is a fascinating novel that follows the author as he recounts a strange, recurring dream he once had as a child, only to discover it may not have been just a dream after all. In his analysis of these events, Kersone is searching for answers as he recounts these life changing, supernatural experiences, which at times include the presence of non-human beings.
New York, NY, January 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- T. A. Kersone, a retired educator and administrator of over thirty-five years, having taught science, mathematics, and music, has completed his new book, “Takers”: a poignant novel that invites readers on a journey to understand the mysterious experiences that both the author and his friends shared as children, as well as the resulting effects they may have had into his adult life.
“The world was and is not ready,” writes author Mark Haberstroh. “Light work—whether shielding or healing, astral travelling, remote viewing, telekinesis, and more—are glimpses of a future humanity where these capacities will be the norm. Add into this mix abductions by another race of beings, the Grays, from a far place in the cosmos or the interior of the earth or another dimension, who bring an advanced mode of communication and technology, and the reader is thrust into imagining a potential future difficult to envision. How many more races are there? And as regard to the present, the only conclusion worth uttering is, ‘Reality in the truest sense is beyond most people’s wildest imaginations.’”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, T. A. Kersone’s enthralling tale intends to bring some grounding to these mysteries through open-minded analysis and a sincere search for understanding. Deeply personal and eye-opening, “Takers” will leave readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, challenging them to question everything they once knew and to accept the impossible.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "Takers" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
