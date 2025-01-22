Author T. A. Kersone’s New Book, "Takers," is a Powerful Novel That Explores the Strange Childhood Events the Author Experienced and Their Lasting Impact on His Life

Recent release “Takers” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author T. A. Kersone is a fascinating novel that follows the author as he recounts a strange, recurring dream he once had as a child, only to discover it may not have been just a dream after all. In his analysis of these events, Kersone is searching for answers as he recounts these life changing, supernatural experiences, which at times include the presence of non-human beings.