Jedediah and Tiffany Drenth’s Newly Released "Four Keys of the Kingdom" is an Insightful Guide to Deepening Faith and Living a Purpose-Driven Kingdom Life

“Four Keys of the Kingdom: How Israel, Identity, Intimacy, and Industry Come Together for Living a Kingdom Life” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jedediah and Tiffany Drenth is an inspiring exploration of key principles designed to help believers deepen their relationship with God and embrace their divine purpose.