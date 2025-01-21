Jedediah and Tiffany Drenth’s Newly Released "Four Keys of the Kingdom" is an Insightful Guide to Deepening Faith and Living a Purpose-Driven Kingdom Life
“Four Keys of the Kingdom: How Israel, Identity, Intimacy, and Industry Come Together for Living a Kingdom Life” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jedediah and Tiffany Drenth is an inspiring exploration of key principles designed to help believers deepen their relationship with God and embrace their divine purpose.
Petoskey, MI, January 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Four Keys of the Kingdom: How Israel, Identity, Intimacy, and Industry Come Together for Living a Kingdom Life”: an empowering and transformative guide to living a Kingdom-centered life. “Four Keys of the Kingdom: How Israel, Identity, Intimacy, and Industry Come Together for Living a Kingdom Life” is the creation of published author, Jedediah and Tiffany Drenth, a power-packed husband-and-wife team. They desire to encourage and equip the body of Christ to be transformed into their new identities in Jesus. Jed excels at encouraging believers by promoting a loving and healthy community. Tiffany boldly lives to see people exchange lies for truth, knowing truth brings freedom. Together, they are a dynamic couple who seek to honor God with their whole lives and encourage others to do the same. They currently live in Texas with their two children and two dogs.
Jedediah and Tiffany Drenth shares, “Believing Jesus as our Lord and Savior is a decision that happens in a moment. One moment our soul was destined to be separated from God along with all good things forever. Then with one decision, we are launched into a destiny of being loved for eternity. While the decision occurs in a moment, our life of faith is a process. Some transformations are more instantaneous than others, but all believers in Jesus grow and mature as we continually learn who God is and who we are as His new creations. We have had several transformational moments in our own lives where the new revelation we received, and the fruit of freedom it bore in our life, was so delicious that we almost questioned if we were truly saved before that moment. The truth is that we were, but God was taking us to a new level of His glory.
“This book is a quick overview of four topics that have profoundly impacted us in deepening our relationship with our good God. As you read this, you will first get a look at the nation of Israel. Understanding Israel will better your understanding of God’s loving history with humanity. Understanding God’s loving history with humanity will set you up to understand your own identity as His adopted son or daughter. As your identity is revealed, you will then have a grid to explore what intimacy with God looks like and how it can transform your life. This transformation will propel you to live out God’s purpose and industry for your life in His kingdom.
“As you read this, we hope that you will truly come alive in the fullness of all that God has for you and that He will lead you from glory to glory.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jedediah and Tiffany Drenth’s new book provides an enriching and relatable approach to spiritual growth and living with purpose in God’s Kingdom.
Consumers can purchase “Four Keys of the Kingdom: How Israel, Identity, Intimacy, and Industry Come Together for Living a Kingdom Life” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Four Keys of the Kingdom: How Israel, Identity, Intimacy, and Industry Come Together for Living a Kingdom Life,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
