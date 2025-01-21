Beth Konti’s Newly Released "Goodnight, Sweet Dreams, God Bless You, I Love You, Sleep Tight!" is a Heartwarming and Whimsical Bedtime Tale
“Goodnight, Sweet Dreams, God Bless You, I Love You, Sleep Tight!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Beth Konti is a charming and faith-filled story that transforms bedtime into a cherished and imaginative journey filled with love and blessings.
Ashtabula, OH, January 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Goodnight, Sweet Dreams, God Bless You, I Love You, Sleep Tight!”: a delightful and faith-inspired bedtime story perfect for fostering family bonds and creating lasting memories. “Goodnight, Sweet Dreams, God Bless You, I Love You, Sleep Tight!” is the creation of published author, Beth Konti, a devout Christian, devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, and dedicated nurse.
Konti shares, “A multigenerational goodnight blessing is tucked into this whimsical story, transforming bedtime into a fun and magical journey for parents and children alike.
“Goodnight, sweet dreams, God bless you, for this trip, no need to pack—as you travel through the stars, I’ll love you to the moon and back!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Beth Konti’s new book blends the beauty of faith, love, and imagination, offering families an opportunity to end their day with warmth, inspiration, and togetherness.
Consumers can purchase “Goodnight, Sweet Dreams, God Bless You, I Love You, Sleep Tight!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Goodnight, Sweet Dreams, God Bless You, I Love You, Sleep Tight!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
