Beth Konti’s Newly Released "Goodnight, Sweet Dreams, God Bless You, I Love You, Sleep Tight!" is a Heartwarming and Whimsical Bedtime Tale

“Goodnight, Sweet Dreams, God Bless You, I Love You, Sleep Tight!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Beth Konti is a charming and faith-filled story that transforms bedtime into a cherished and imaginative journey filled with love and blessings.