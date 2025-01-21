Jessye Ann Davis’s Newly Released "It’s Possible" is an Inspiring Guide to Achieving Balanced and Healthy Living Through Faith and Dedication
“It’s Possible” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jessye Ann Davis is an uplifting resource that encourages readers to cultivate a fulfilling life spiritually, emotionally, and physically by embracing faith and personal growth.
Woodbridge, NJ, January 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “It’s Possible”: a motivational exploration of faith, perseverance, and practical steps toward healthy living. “It’s Possible” is the creation of published author, Jessye Ann Davis, a dedicated wife and mother who was born into a large family where she is the eleventh of twelve children. She currently serves her community as a registered nurse at a level one trauma center.
Davis shares, “With man, it’s impossible, but with God, all things are possible. Life can be challenging and sometimes even overwhelming. Many areas of our lives demand time that you may feel you just don’t have. Besides the external demands, we put pressure on ourselves trying to meet quotas, deadlines and reach perfection. I frequently hear the quote, 'There’s just not enough hours in a day.' Oftentimes, some may want to throw up their hands and say, 'I’m done,' 'I give up,' or 'I can’t do this anymore.' Wait, hold on because there is hope. God desires for you to prosper and be healthy. That’s every part of you: spirit, soul, mind, and body. That’s healthy living: a healthy body and healthy relationships, marriages, careers, and families. We all desire success in whatever we pursue. Ask anyone; no one wants to fail. We want successful marriages, children, friendships, families, and careers, but we sometimes forget these all require work, time, and effort. If you want to grow a tree, you don’t just throw a seed in the ground, adopt a set-it-and-forget-it attitude, and expect a beautiful, healthy green tree. You must till the ground, prepare the soil, plant the seed, and water it often. As it germinates, grows, and takes root, you still must periodically come back to trim off the dead branches that impede growth; otherwise, it will slowly die. The same goes for our lives. If you desire healthy living, see your life as that beautiful, healthy green tree. Prepare, cultivate, reevaluate, and release those things that would bring death to your pursuit of happiness. With the right tools, you can have a balanced life both spiritually and naturally and love life while you do life. Take the pressure off and get rid of the judgment. Grab your coffee and a blanket, and let’s dive in. You will be blessed.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jessye Ann Davis’s new book offers readers a blend of spiritual wisdom and practical advice for achieving a fulfilling and balanced life through intentional growth and reliance on God’s guidance.
Consumers can purchase “It’s Possible” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “It’s Possible,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
