Janna Perez’s Newly Released "For Love of the Shell" is a Heartwarming Tale of Family, Growth, and Unconditional Love
“For Love of the Shell” from Christian Faith Publishing author Janna Perez is a touching story about the joys and challenges of parenthood, the journey to independence, and the bittersweet emotions that come with letting go.
Fort Worth, TX, January 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “For Love of the Shell”: a tender and beautifully illustrated tale. “For Love of the Shell” is the creation of published author, Janna Perez, a dedicated wife and mother with a love of movies, comic books, and family.
Perez shares, “For Love of the Shell is a story of the unconditional love of parents for their children, the importance of learning and longing to grow up, and a parent's pain of letting his or her grown child leave home to become an independent adult.
“Mimi and Pops are mama and daddy blue birds who are anxiously awaiting the arrival of their two babies to hatch from their eggs. One baby arrives on time, while the other baby may or may not hatch because of birth difficulties or for love of the shell.
“Farah is the strong, independent blue bird who is her daddy’s girl, but Luka, her younger sister, is her Mama’s baby and does not want to grow up to leave her mama or the safety shell of the nest.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Janna Perez’s new book is a delightful and meaningful story for families, offering a gentle exploration of the balance between love, growth, and independence.
Consumers can purchase “For Love of the Shell” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “For Love of the Shell,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
