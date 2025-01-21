David Breithaupt’s Newly Released "Lost in the Amazon: The Adventures of a Missionary Kid" is a Thrilling Tale of Survival, Faith, and Adventure
“Lost in the Amazon: The Adventures of a Missionary Kid” from Christian Faith Publishing author David Breithaupt is an action-packed story that follows a young missionary’s harrowing journey through the Amazon jungle, relying on courage and faith to overcome life-threatening challenges.
Newberg, OR, January 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Lost in the Amazon: The Adventures of a Missionary Kid,” a captivating story of survival, ingenuity, and unwavering faith amidst the dangers of the Amazon jungle, is the creation of published author, David Breithaupt.
David Breithaupt shares, “What started as just an ordinary day for Pete Wilson turned into an adventure of a lifetime as he tried to survive a plane crash in the Amazon jungle. He had to find his way back home, but after losing his compass, he knew he was in big trouble. For the next twelve months, he had to live by his wits to survive. At eighteen years of age, he faced many difficult challenges and disappointments. The jungle was full of animals whose main diet is meat, and he had several close calls. There were also a lot of dangers in the jungle from nature such as quicksand, forest fires, flooding, and major storms. The Amazon basin is a huge area with wide fast-moving rivers to cross, steep cliffs to climb, and headhunters. It seemed that there was some kind of life-threatening difficulty to overcome every day.
“He used his wits to find food when it was scarce, to make weapons, and to find a way home. But more than his own ingenuity, he relied on his God and Savior, Jesus Christ; and this story is a testament to the mercy and power of God to help us when we call upon him.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David Breithaupt’s new book is an exhilarating read that blends high-stakes adventure with profound spiritual themes, offering readers a testament to faith and resilience in the face of overwhelming odds.
Consumers can purchase “Lost in the Amazon: The Adventures of a Missionary Kid” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Lost in the Amazon: The Adventures of a Missionary Kid,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
