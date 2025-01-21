Cody Grinslade’s New Book, "Qualia Parallaxis," is a Powerful Collection of Poems That Explore the Author’s Innermost Thoughts on Life and the World Around Him
New York, NY, January 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Cody Grinslade, a writer from Florida who began writing poetry in 2005 and enjoys reading, listening to vinyls, playing bass/guitar, and skateboarding, has completed his most recent book, “Qualia Parallaxis”: a captivating series of poems and ruminations that reflect upon the author’s own observations of the world and the human condition.
“Poetry challenges the perspective of each individual, including the writer,” writes Grinslade. “It is a tool I used to strengthen my ever-evolving enthusiasm for expressing imagery with words inspired by any and all matter of life’s experiences keenly observed, absorbed, and interpreted through my own unique perspective in order witness the inherent beauty of discovery.”
Published by Fulton Books, Cody Grinslade’s book is a thought-provoking series that promises to transport readers with each entry, encouraging them to think critically of the world around them in a new light. Deeply personal and candid, “Qualia Parallaxis” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, making it a must-read for fans of poetry.
Readers who wish to experience this eye-opening work can purchase “Qualia Parallaxis” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
