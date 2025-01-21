Craig Sandell’s New Book, "The Job, Seduced by Money and the Promise of Adventure," Follows a Group of Former Military Who Become Enforcement Assets for Rising Regimes
Riverside, CA, January 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Craig Sandell, a seventy-seven-year-old Marine Corps combat veteran, has completed his most recent book, “The Job, Seduced by Money and the Promise of Adventure”: a gripping novel that centers around a group of former American military personnel who, following the Vietnam War, find themselves working as hired guns for emerging regimes in Central and South America.
After leaving the Marine Corps, author Craig Sandell served as the director of quality assurance for a military aerospace corporation specializing in mechanical, electromechanical, and electronics for unique space, military, and nuclear applications. After leaving the director position, he created an online data service for local political aspirants, providing in-depth evaluation of registered voter files. He also provides website services for a number of sportfishing websites that provide resort information and freshwater fishing tactics.
“The 1960s and 1970s were a turbulent time in America,” writes Sandell. “The assassination of a president and rising opposition to the Vietnam War had people mourning their losses and demonstrating in the streets.
“This was also a turbulent time in Central and South America, as countries experienced the instability that comes with multiple government overthrows. This cauldron of chaos represented fertile ground to outside nongovernmental organizations seeking to profit from the unrest by providing services designed to cement dictatorial control.
“With thousands of highly trained personnel leaving the American military, these organizations had their pick of men and women who could act as their operatives.
“Some of these organizations provided mercenary assistance, and some, like the organization chronicled in these pages, provided covert services to strengthen emerging regimes.”
Published by Fulton Books, Craig Sandell’s book will captivate readers from all walks of life as they discover just how easily those who swear to protect and serve their nation can be bought out as hired guns. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Job, Seduced by Money and the Promise of Adventure” will keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Job, Seduced by Money and the Promise of Adventure” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
