Author Leanne Cosentino’s New Book, "Jersey Shorts: Writing for My Life: A Collection of Poems and Stories," Explores the Author’s Experiences Growing Up in New Jersey
Recent release “Jersey Shorts: Writing for My Life: A Collection of Poems and Stories” from Newman Springs Publishing author Leanne Cosentino is a stirring memoir that documents the author’s life as a Jersey Shore native. Combining short stories with reflective poetry, “Jersey Shorts” is sure to resonate with anyone who has faced life’s many trials and triumphs.
Brick, NJ, January 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Leanne Cosentino, a reading specialist who worked in public education for over thirty years as a high-school English teacher, adult literacy educator, and elementary and middle-school reading specialist, has completed her new book, “Jersey Shorts: Writing for My Life: A Collection of Poems and Stories”: a captivating memoir woven together through short stories and poetry that follows the author’s struggles and experiences while growing up in New Jersey.
A resident of the Jersey Shore, author Leanne Cosentino achieved a supervisor’s certification from Farleigh Dickinson University, a master of reading specialist degree from Kean University, and English and elementary teaching credentials from Rowan University. The author has worked with both adults and children in various settings, including adjunct graduate courses, parent workshops, and elementary classroom modeling and support. In her spare time, Cosentino enjoys collecting shells, rocks, and antiques, writing poetry, creating readers’ theater scripts and dramatic responses to literature, painting landscapes, playing piano, and reading fantasy and historical fictional novels. Her favorite times are spent outside soaking up the sights and sounds of nature with her beloved dogs.
“The poems in ‘Jersey Shorts’ have just enough of my story to make it ‘our story,’” writes Cosentino. “Writing down thoughts and expressing feelings are the way to acknowledge and even solve our collective problems. For example, in ‘Phoenix in Ash,’ the use of a metaphor creates the journey down ‘Grief’s Road’ which is necessary for the process of healing. The narrator’s (my) stages of grief are reflected in each stanza—from bewilderment, sadness, and anger to acceptance, forgiveness, and hope.
“The themes that carry us through the poems are reiterated within the ‘Jersey Shorts Stories.’ They are set in places common to us all but with a Jersey twist—the feminine Jersey Shore perspective. The tone changes from lighthearted and playful to severe and grim as the topics increase in seriousness.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Leanne Cosentino’s enthralling series is a must-read for anyone struggling with life’s reality, including love, health, institutions, addiction, dementia, and death. Deeply personal and emotionally stirring, “Jersey Shorts” is ultimately a modern survivalist’s best friend, an easily readable collection of everyday truths about life, love, and loss meant to stay with and inspire for a long time.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Jersey Shorts: Writing for My Life: A Collection of Poems and Stories” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
