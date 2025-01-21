Author Leanne Cosentino’s New Book, "Jersey Shorts: Writing for My Life: A Collection of Poems and Stories," Explores the Author’s Experiences Growing Up in New Jersey

Recent release “Jersey Shorts: Writing for My Life: A Collection of Poems and Stories” from Newman Springs Publishing author Leanne Cosentino is a stirring memoir that documents the author’s life as a Jersey Shore native. Combining short stories with reflective poetry, “Jersey Shorts” is sure to resonate with anyone who has faced life’s many trials and triumphs.