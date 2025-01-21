Author Bruce Robeck’s New Book, "Eagles Must Fly," Follows a Young Woman and Her Cousin Who Research the Shocking Untold Story of Her Father’s Escape from the Nazis

Recent release “Eagles Must Fly” from Newman Springs Publishing author Bruce Robeck is a stunning tale of an American pilot who, after destroying a Nazi train in Northern France, must rely on the French citizens to escape the Nazis and return to America. Decades later, his daughter and nephew uncover his story and the international cover-up of his actions.