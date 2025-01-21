Author Bruce Robeck’s New Book, "Eagles Must Fly," Follows a Young Woman and Her Cousin Who Research the Shocking Untold Story of Her Father’s Escape from the Nazis
Recent release “Eagles Must Fly” from Newman Springs Publishing author Bruce Robeck is a stunning tale of an American pilot who, after destroying a Nazi train in Northern France, must rely on the French citizens to escape the Nazis and return to America. Decades later, his daughter and nephew uncover his story and the international cover-up of his actions.
Eldorado Hills, CA, January 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bruce Robeck, holds a PhD in political science and has had a long career in university teaching and in public service, has completed his new book, “Eagles Must Fly”: a riveting novel that follows a young woman and her cousin who discover her father’s heroic deeds and escape from Europe during the Second World War, as well as the cover-up that followed in order to hide his actions.
“An American pilot flying for the British RAF attacked and destroyed a mysterious Nazi train in Northern France prior to the US involvement in WWII,” writes Robeck. “The Spitfire the young Yank was flying was severely damaged, and the pilot was forced to parachute into enemy-controlled territory. French partisans helped the pilot escape through France to Spain while being chased by a Nazi Gestapo colonel who was determined to catch or kill the American.
“The pilot lived a long life, and after his passing, his daughter and nephew found his flight logbook that had been mutilated. Thus, a story began of a search for the mystery of the escape and the contemporary international cover-up that ensued.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Bruce Robeck’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on this historical mystery, offering readers an unforgettable look at the courage of those who fought in the European theatre of WWII. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Eagles Must Fly” deftly blends together history and fiction in a spellbinding narrative that will leave readers on the edge of their seats right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Eagles Must Fly” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity.
Categories