Author Doris Mack’s New Book, "Lotus, Alex, and the Rabbit That Couldn’t See," is a Charming Tale of a Young Girl Who Helps a Rabbit with Sight Problems
Recent release “Lotus, Alex, and the Rabbit That Couldn’t See” from Newman Springs Publishing author Doris Mack is an adorable story that centers around Lotus, a young girl who notices a rabbit outside who is constantly putting itself in danger. When she discovers this is because the rabbit has trouble seeing, Lotus and her family come together to help the rabbit stay safe.
Windsor Mill, MD, January 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Doris Mack, a loving wife who currently resides in Baltimore, Maryland, and attended the Philadelphia School of Art, has completed her new book, “Lotus, Alex, and the Rabbit That Couldn’t See”: a captivating story of a young girl who, along with her family, sets out to help a rabbit with vision problems that is constantly hopping into danger without realizing it.
“A little girl on a rainy day wanted to play outside but couldn’t,” writes Mack. “The girl watched the rain out of the window until it came to a stop. She was then allowed to go outside to jump rope. While out playing, she noticed something strange going on in her backyard. The little girl watched for a little while and noticed an animal needed help. She went inside to ask questions and returned to the yard to begin looking around to make sure it stayed safe. The little girl decided she might need help from her family to keep it safe. She started a project that would involve the whole family!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Doris Mack’s riveting tale will transport readers as they follow along on Lotus’s big adventure to help an animal in need, highlighting the importance of helping others no matter what. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Mack’s story to life, “Lotus, Alex, and the Rabbit That Couldn’t See” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this wonderful story over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Lotus, Alex, and the Rabbit That Couldn’t See” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“A little girl on a rainy day wanted to play outside but couldn’t,” writes Mack. “The girl watched the rain out of the window until it came to a stop. She was then allowed to go outside to jump rope. While out playing, she noticed something strange going on in her backyard. The little girl watched for a little while and noticed an animal needed help. She went inside to ask questions and returned to the yard to begin looking around to make sure it stayed safe. The little girl decided she might need help from her family to keep it safe. She started a project that would involve the whole family!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Doris Mack’s riveting tale will transport readers as they follow along on Lotus’s big adventure to help an animal in need, highlighting the importance of helping others no matter what. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Mack’s story to life, “Lotus, Alex, and the Rabbit That Couldn’t See” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this wonderful story over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Lotus, Alex, and the Rabbit That Couldn’t See” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories