Author Doris Mack’s New Book, "Lotus, Alex, and the Rabbit That Couldn’t See," is a Charming Tale of a Young Girl Who Helps a Rabbit with Sight Problems

Recent release “Lotus, Alex, and the Rabbit That Couldn’t See” from Newman Springs Publishing author Doris Mack is an adorable story that centers around Lotus, a young girl who notices a rabbit outside who is constantly putting itself in danger. When she discovers this is because the rabbit has trouble seeing, Lotus and her family come together to help the rabbit stay safe.