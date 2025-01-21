Author Scott Linney’s New Book, "The Tales of Primwurth: Time War," is the Story of a Young Boy Named Bradley as He is Whisked Into a Mystical Realm
Recent release “The Tales of Primwurth: Time War” from Newman Springs Publishing author Scott Linney is about a young boy whisked into another realm, where he has to help decide the victor in a battle between two tribes.
New York, NY, January 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Scott Linney, a a former long-term police officer turned academic and now author, has completed his new book, “The Tales of Primwurth: Time War”: a gripping story that follows twelve year old Bradley after he is accidentally whisked away to the mystical realm of Primwurth, where he finds himself caught in the middle of two warring tribes, one that seeks peace and the other that wants to dominate it.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Scott Linney’s exciting tale focuses on Bradley learning about the world and its cultures, and eventually is forced to choose a side both changing the fate of Primwurth, and also his chance to ever be able to return home.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Tales of Primwurth: Time War” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
