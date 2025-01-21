Author Gregory Wine’s New Book, "Jack and the Hiccup Monster," is a Charming Tale About a Young Boy Who Finds Help for His Hiccups from an Unlikely Source
Recent release “Jack and the Hiccup Monster” from Newman Springs Publishing author Gregory Wine is an adorable story that follows a young boy named Jack, whose constant hiccupping always ruins his day. In search of a cure, Jack discovers a lonely monster and together they each help each other with their respective problems.
Weston, WV, January 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Gregory Wine has completed his new book, “Jack and the Hiccup Monster”: a captivating tale that centers around a young boy who forms an unlikely friendship while searching for a cure to his constant hiccups.
“Jack is an ordinary boy who lives in an ordinary little town and who enjoys doing all of the ordinary things that boys like to do,” writes Wine. “However, Jack has an extraordinary problem that causes him an extraordinary amount of grief.
“After another bad day, a long walk in the woods, and an unexpected meeting with an extraordinary creature, two lives are changed for the better in this story about how a scary monster can become a best friend to an ordinary boy named Jack.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Gregory Wine’s engaging tale is a beautiful story about friendship and the joys of helping others. Accompanied by colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Wine’s story to life, “Jack and the Hiccup Monster” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a perfect addition to any classroom or family library.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Jack and the Hiccup Monster” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Categories