Author Gregory Wine’s New Book, "Jack and the Hiccup Monster," is a Charming Tale About a Young Boy Who Finds Help for His Hiccups from an Unlikely Source

Recent release “Jack and the Hiccup Monster” from Newman Springs Publishing author Gregory Wine is an adorable story that follows a young boy named Jack, whose constant hiccupping always ruins his day. In search of a cure, Jack discovers a lonely monster and together they each help each other with their respective problems.