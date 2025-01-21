Author Scotty Capistrant’s New Book, "Fall of a Giant," Allows Readers to Ponder What Could be Out There in a World with so Much Yet to be Discovered
Recent release “Fall of a Giant” from Page Publishing author Scotty Capistrant invites readers on a journey with a large man named Miph as deceit and discovery unfold one of the world’s biggest mysteries.
Rice Lake, WI, January 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Scotty Capistrant, born in Colorado Springs and now residing in Wisconsin, has completed his new book, “Fall of a Giant”: a mysterious tale that takes readers on an unforgettable adventure.
Author Scotty Capistrant writes, “After what seemed like forever, the queen finally stopped pacing, and he could hear her begin to scratch something onto a piece of parchment with a quill that he kept at a small study across the room, where he used to write up royal decrees or journal his important thoughts. Suddenly, he winced at the sound of her crumpling up a piece of expensive paper. He had to use all of his internal strength not to groan as he heard her began to write on a new piece of paper. Finally, she stopped and was silent for a moment. The king assumed she was reading what she had just written. Then he listened as her footsteps crossed the room and faded away as she left their bedroom. He sighed, letting out a feeling of stress as a million thoughts raced through his head. They were all about what could be written on that piece of paper. He flung back the blankets and crossed the room to read the paper that was still there for him to find when he would have woken up. It was on his study’s surface.”
Published by Page Publishing, Scotty Capistrant’s memorable tale allows readers to discover how Miph’s journey unfolds.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Fall of a Giant” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
