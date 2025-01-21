Author Dr. Hector Garcia’s New Book, "Christianity is Synonymous with Humanity: What Does Jesus Think?" Explores the Current State of Interpersonal Relationships
Recent release “Christianity is Synonymous with Humanity: What Does Jesus Think?” from Page Publishing author Dr. Hector Garcia is a thought-provoking and engaging read that delves into the ongoing struggles that interpersonal relationships are facing within the modern age, and how Jesus Christ and his teachings can help to repair these relationships for a kinder and more harmonious society.
Houston, TX, January 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Hector Garcia, a loving husband and father who, along with his wife, is a retired educator who holds a doctorate in education from Wayne State in Michigan, has completed his new book, “Christianity is Synonymous with Humanity: What Does Jesus Think?”: a fascinating discussion that aims to challenge readers to look deeply within themselves in order to examine their personal relationships with God, Jesus, and their fellow man.
“What motivated me to write this book? Two things,” shares Dr. Garcia. “First, I have always insisted with friends and family to write about (that is the importance of writing) their experiences in life. Second, seeing how interpersonal relationships are on a downward spiral, to the point it is in crisis mode, I needed to try to explain to myself and others why people were ready to explode at the slightest offense or anything remotely resembling one. I wanted to write about how important a deep introspective analysis on personal relationships based on biblical and moral teachings to head off potential destructive behavior are. Who better to lead us in an analysis of this critical issue to mankind but Jesus? I know I cannot fill His shoes, but I hope I did Him proud.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Hector Garcia’s enlightening series will help readers discover the truth path towards repairing their relationships with both God and their neighbor, thus leading to a more fulfilling existence. Based upon years of research and personal observations, Dr. Garcia shares his writings to serve as a vital resource for those feeling lost in the world, guiding them towards a better life of stronger connections.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Christianity is Synonymous with Humanity: What Does Jesus Think?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
