Author Dr. Hector Garcia’s New Book, "Christianity is Synonymous with Humanity: What Does Jesus Think?" Explores the Current State of Interpersonal Relationships

Recent release “Christianity is Synonymous with Humanity: What Does Jesus Think?” from Page Publishing author Dr. Hector Garcia is a thought-provoking and engaging read that delves into the ongoing struggles that interpersonal relationships are facing within the modern age, and how Jesus Christ and his teachings can help to repair these relationships for a kinder and more harmonious society.