Author Wade Allen’s New Book, "Brought to Light," is a Thrilling Crime Novel That Follows the Harrowing Investigation to Stop a Serial Killer in the Colorado Mountains
Recent release “Brought to Light” from Page Publishing author Wade Allen is a gripping tale that follows Sheriff Trap Stevens and coroner Grey Duncan as they investigate a series of murders in the mountains of Colorado. But as they inch closer to the truth, their personal and professional lives soon collide, and everything they know is soon put in jeopardy.
Durango, CO, January 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Wade Allen, a lifelong outdoor enthusiast who enjoys skiing, riding bikes, and running mountain trails with his dogs, has completed his new book, “Brought to Light”: a compelling story that follows a sheriff’s investigation into a serial killer terrorizing the mountains of Colorado, only to find his personal life interfering with his job.
“A shadowy killer stalks the mountains of Colorado, using the endless wilderness to conceal his crimes,” writes Allen. “He disappears his victims so completely that no one is even aware he exists. Fate and a hundred-year storm intervene in his crime spree, bringing evidence of his murders to light.
“Sheriff Trap Stevens and the brilliant county coroner Grey Duncan try desperately to identify the killer, facing no leads and little evidence. As they are drawn into the investigation, the fallout will ultimately bring them and those they love to the very edge of death. Against this backdrop of unspeakable violence, Trap is forced to reconcile his growing feelings for Deputy Jane Fremont and confront the mysterious circumstances of his first wife’s death.”
Published by Page Publishing, Wade Allen’s riveting tale promises to captivate readers as they follow Sheriff Stevens on his hunt for the killer while also facing his traumatic past. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Brought to Light” delivers a poignant, character-driven thriller that’s sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers in suspense right up until the stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Brought to Light” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
