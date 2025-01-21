Author Wade Allen’s New Book, "Brought to Light," is a Thrilling Crime Novel That Follows the Harrowing Investigation to Stop a Serial Killer in the Colorado Mountains

Recent release “Brought to Light” from Page Publishing author Wade Allen is a gripping tale that follows Sheriff Trap Stevens and coroner Grey Duncan as they investigate a series of murders in the mountains of Colorado. But as they inch closer to the truth, their personal and professional lives soon collide, and everything they know is soon put in jeopardy.