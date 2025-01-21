Author Daniel Ostrander’s New Book, "‘Read My Lips: No New Taxes,’" is a Fascinating Exploration of the Political Pragmatism Behind the 1990 Budget Deal

Recent release “‘Read My Lips: No New Taxes’” from Page Publishing author Daniel Ostrander is a compelling deep dive into the 1990 Budget Deal from President Bush’s administration. With historical insight and honesty, Ostrander explores how the president’s decision to raise taxes, despite his campaign promise, was a decisive moment in American economic history.