Author Daniel Ostrander’s New Book, "‘Read My Lips: No New Taxes,’" is a Fascinating Exploration of the Political Pragmatism Behind the 1990 Budget Deal
Recent release “‘Read My Lips: No New Taxes’” from Page Publishing author Daniel Ostrander is a compelling deep dive into the 1990 Budget Deal from President Bush’s administration. With historical insight and honesty, Ostrander explores how the president’s decision to raise taxes, despite his campaign promise, was a decisive moment in American economic history.
Incline Village, NV, January 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Daniel Ostrander, a retired Professor of History at Butte College where he taught for thirty-eight years, has completed his new book, “‘Read My Lips: No New Taxes’”: an in-depth exploration of one of the 1990 Budget Deal, which became known as one of the most pivotal and controversial moments of George H. W. Bush’s presidency.
In his forward to Ostrander’s work, President George H. W. Bush writes, “Although, I knew at the time I was taking a huge political risk, I thought getting the deficit down, continuing economic expansion, and employment in this country were more important than my earlier campaign pledge not to raise taxes; thus our budget agreement was in the best interest of the country…
“This book helps clarify and explain the effects of the ‘1990 Budget Deal,’ and I am grateful to Professor Ostrander for tackling this very complicated task of explaining one of the most controversial events of my Presidency… Mostly, I hope this book will give the reader some insight into the art of negotiation and compromise and our system of government at work.”
Published by Page Publishing, Daniel Ostrander’s insightful writings bring a fresh perspective to the political challenges, negotiations, and compromises that led to President Bush’s 1990 Budget Deal, and the resulting political fallout he faced in spite of following what he believed to be the best course for the American people. Thought-provoking and enlightening, “‘Read My Lips: No New Taxes’” is a valuable resource for anyone interested in understanding the intersections of politics, economics, and public policy.
