Author Verdie McCain Moorehead’s New Book, “COGIC: Synopsis of COGIC History,” is a Fascinating Poetic Overview of the History of the Church Of God In Christ’s Founding

Recent release “COGIC: Synopsis of COGIC History” from Page Publishing author Verdie McCain Moorehead is a charming work that presents an overview of the Church Of God In Christ and the life of its founding member, Bishop Charles Harrison Mason. Through her tale, Moorehead invites readers to experience the impact of faith and leadership that has shaped this influential church.