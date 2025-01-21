Author Verdie McCain Moorehead’s New Book, “COGIC: Synopsis of COGIC History,” is a Fascinating Poetic Overview of the History of the Church Of God In Christ’s Founding
Recent release “COGIC: Synopsis of COGIC History” from Page Publishing author Verdie McCain Moorehead is a charming work that presents an overview of the Church Of God In Christ and the life of its founding member, Bishop Charles Harrison Mason. Through her tale, Moorehead invites readers to experience the impact of faith and leadership that has shaped this influential church.
Chicago, IL, January 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Verdie McCain Moorehead, a loving mother and grandmother who holds dual teaching certifications in elementary and special education K-12 from Northeastern University, has completed her new book, “COGIC: Synopsis of COGIC History”: an engaging book that offers readers a unique and poetic exploration of the history of the Church Of God In Christ, or COGIC, as well as a look at the life and legacy of its esteemed founder, Bishop Charles Harrison Mason.
“I am motivated to present, in a poetic style, a brief summary of COGIC history that is easy to read, understand, and remember. I pray that you will hear, feel, see, and experience the move of God in the life of Bishop Charles Harrison Mason in this brief summary.”
Published by Page Publishing, Verdie McCain Moorehead’s engaging tale is a celebration of faith and perseverance. Through sharing her work, Moorehead hopes to make the history of COGIC accessible to both members of the church and those seeking to learn more about its impact on its congregation.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “COGIC: Synopsis of COGIC History” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
