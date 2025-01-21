Author Tim Bright’s New Book, "Edge of Fire," is a Compelling Series of Poems That Reflect the Author’s Own Personal Observations of the State of the World Around Him

Recent release “Edge of Fire” from Page Publishing author Tim Bright is a collection of poetry that offers readers an intimate and candid look at the current state of the world. Offering personal reflections and insight, explores a diverse array of themes that will resonate with readers from all walks of life.