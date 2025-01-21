Author Tim Bright’s New Book, "Edge of Fire," is a Compelling Series of Poems That Reflect the Author’s Own Personal Observations of the State of the World Around Him
Recent release “Edge of Fire” from Page Publishing author Tim Bright is a collection of poetry that offers readers an intimate and candid look at the current state of the world. Offering personal reflections and insight, explores a diverse array of themes that will resonate with readers from all walks of life.
Wellfleet, MD, January 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tim Bright, a graduate of the University of Virginia who holds a bachelor’s degree, has completed his new book, “Edge of Fire”: a stunning assortment of poems that seek to understand the human condition, offering a poignant reflection of the world and ideals that people often hold dear to themselves.
Author Tim Bright began his career as a fine artist, studying with Edwin Dickinson at the Art Students League in New York City and Karl Knaths in Provincetown. Several years later, he became a builder, constructing several houses, including his own. When he retired from the business, he moved to Ireland for a short period, where he developed an interest in poetry. He has been writing for the past ten years and has previously led a writing group at the Wellfleet Writer’s Guild.
Bright shares, “‘Edge of Fire’ is a set of poems describing ideas, emotions, points of view, predictions, personal appraisals, and assessments of the state of the world. It is random in nature.”
Published by Page Publishing, Tim Bright’s enthralling series is a beautiful testament to the power of poetry as a means to reflect and heal. Deeply personal and heartfelt, “Edge of Fire” offers readers to explore the fears, hope, and dreams of a society standing on the precipice of change.
Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase “Edge of Fire” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
