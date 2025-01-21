Author Richard Jandura’s New Book, "Poems from Home: Volume 2," is a Poignant Collection of Poems That Invite Readers to Explore the Intricacies of the Author’s Mind

Recent release “Poems from Home: Volume 2” from Page Publishing author Richard Jandura is a heartfelt series of poems and ruminations that explores the author’s reflection and observations of love, loss, relationships, and the human condition. With each entry, Jandura bears his soul so that readers may discover the world through a new point of view.