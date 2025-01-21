Author Richard Jandura’s New Book, "Poems from Home: Volume 2," is a Poignant Collection of Poems That Invite Readers to Explore the Intricacies of the Author’s Mind
Recent release “Poems from Home: Volume 2” from Page Publishing author Richard Jandura is a heartfelt series of poems and ruminations that explores the author’s reflection and observations of love, loss, relationships, and the human condition. With each entry, Jandura bears his soul so that readers may discover the world through a new point of view.
Justice, IL, January 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Richard Jandura, an avid sports fan who lives in Justice, Illinois, with his wife and dog, has completed his new book, “Poems from Home: Volume 2”: a powerful assortment of poems that invite readers to follow along as the author reflects upon the world around him and his own lived experiences through the written word.
“My book is dedicated to my wife, Denise, my angel for twenty-five years; also to my late sister, Jeralyn, my guiding light from heaven; and to my dog, Muffin, my pride and joy,” shares Jandura.
Published by Page Publishing, Richard Jandura’s enlightening series will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they discover the author’s incredible gift of prose with each turn of the page. Deeply personal and candid, “Poems from Home: Volume 2” is sure to delight fans of the poetry genre, weaving a beautiful tapestry of the author’s soul through his struggles and triumphs.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Poems from Home: Volume 2” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
