Author Will Thieman’s New Book, "Now and Then," is a Powerful Novel Following Two Siblings Who Must Navigate Their Shifting Relationship While Living in Paris During WWII
Recent release “Now and Then” from Page Publishing author Will Thieman is a poignant historical fiction that follows siblings Anna and Hayden Schmitt, who are sent by their parents to live in Paris in order to avoid life in Germany under the Nazi Party. But as the threat of German occupation looms over the City of Lights, both siblings find themselves on vastly different paths.
Columbus, OH, January 21, 2025 -- Will Thieman, an avid traveler who studied history at Ohio Wesleyan University, has completed his new book, "Now and Then": a compelling and heartfelt novel that follows two siblings who are sent away from Nazi Germany to live in Paris during the Second World War. After settling in the city, the two siblings discover their contrasting personalities and ideals will place them on separate paths as they navigate the impending German occupation.
“Set against the backdrop of World War II, this gripping narrative follows the contrasting paths of Anna and Hayden Schmitt, siblings hailing from Munich, Germany,” shares Thieman. “Despite being raised under the same roof, their personalities diverge starkly: Anna, a staunch advocate for her convictions, while Hayden strives for acceptance from his peers at any cost.
“Fearing for their children's safety in Nazi Germany, Anna and Hayden's parents make the difficult decision to send them to live with relatives in Paris. However, this move leads to a growing chasm between the siblings. In the City of Lights, their once-close bond fractures amidst the complexities of friendships, romantic entanglements, and their differing approaches to navigating the perilous German occupation. As they grapple with these divergent paths, their lives become entwined with the struggles and challenges of wartime Paris.”
Published by Page Publishing, Will Thieman’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Anna and Hayden’s vastly different paths, and the ways in which their differing opinions and approaches to the ongoing war impacts who they will become. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Now and Then” is an eye-opening novel that will leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, delivering a profound look at just how different people can become when faced with the worst of humanity.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Now and Then” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
