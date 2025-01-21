Author Will Thieman’s New Book, "Now and Then," is a Powerful Novel Following Two Siblings Who Must Navigate Their Shifting Relationship While Living in Paris During WWII

Recent release “Now and Then” from Page Publishing author Will Thieman is a poignant historical fiction that follows siblings Anna and Hayden Schmitt, who are sent by their parents to live in Paris in order to avoid life in Germany under the Nazi Party. But as the threat of German occupation looms over the City of Lights, both siblings find themselves on vastly different paths.