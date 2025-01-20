EquipmentShopAround.com January 2025 Launch

EquipmentShopAround.com, launched in January 2025, construction and agricultural equipment marketplace with a transparent, data-driven platform. Featuring over 2,400 models for comparison, it connects dealers, manufacturers, and buyers with comprehensive resources. Small manufacturers benefit from 3PL warehousing and nationwide shipping. Key features include human-powered support, cost-effective machine search, and expert resources.