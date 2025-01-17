Ray’Jozz Teams Up with Young Buck for Powerful New Single “Live Fast”
Ray’Jozz and Young Buck’s electrifying anthem, “Live Fast,” is now streaming on all platforms. Produced by Tennessee’s Charlie P of Quakin Beatz and mixed by legendary engineer Bryan Tyson at Deep Production Studios, the track delivers raw energy, ambition, and resilience. With razor-sharp lyrics, hard-hitting beats, and flawless production, “Live Fast” is a bold statement for grinders and dreamers. Join the #LiveFast movement and stream the anthem that’s redefining hip-hop.
Tampa, FL, January 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ray’Jozz and Young Buck Collaborate on the High-Energy Track “Live Fast”
Hip-hop artist Ray’Jozz has teamed up with celebrated rapper Young Buck to release their powerful new single, “Live Fast.” Released on January 10, 2025, the track is now available on all major streaming platforms. The song was brought to life through the expertise of producer Charlie P and engineer Bryan Tyson, whose contributions elevate the single to new heights.
“Live Fast” explores themes of ambition, resilience, and living boldly in the face of challenges. Featuring commanding performances by both Ray’Jozz and Young Buck, the single showcases their natural chemistry and shared ability to craft music that resonates deeply with listeners.
“Charlie P brought an incredible vision to the production, crafting a sound that feels raw, energetic, and timeless,” said Ray’Jozz. “Bryan Tyson’s engineering ensured that every detail in the track hit just right. Working with such talented people made this song something truly special.”
About the Creators Behind the Song
Charlie P, a seasoned music producer known for his ability to blend captivating melodies with impactful beats, created the sonic foundation of “Live Fast.” His production delivers a polished yet gritty sound, perfectly complementing the energy and message of the song. Charlie P’s work is a testament to his skill in crafting music that transcends genres while staying rooted in authenticity.
Bryan Tyson, one of the industry’s top audio engineers, ensured every element of “Live Fast” was flawlessly executed. From balancing the vocals to refining the intricate layers of the production, Tyson’s engineering expertise brings a crispness and depth to the track, making it stand out on any playlist.
“Charlie and Bryan are both masters of their craft,” added Ray’Jozz. “Their contributions made this track what it is, and I’m proud to have worked with them on this project.”
About Ray’Jozz
Ray’Jozz, a Miami native now based in Tampa, Florida, is known for his authentic storytelling, versatile sound, and ability to connect with audiences. Drawing inspiration from legends like Outkast, Jay-Z, and Goodie Mob, his music is deeply personal while addressing universal themes of perseverance, growth, and staying true to oneself.
About Young Buck
Young Buck’s commanding presence and lyrical prowess have made him a prominent figure in hip-hop. His contributions to “Live Fast” showcase his signature style and ability to connect with listeners through his raw, honest delivery.
“Live Fast” is available now on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and all major streaming platforms. The single is already making waves among fans and industry insiders for its dynamic energy and impactful message.
Hip-hop artist Ray’Jozz has teamed up with celebrated rapper Young Buck to release their powerful new single, “Live Fast.” Released on January 10, 2025, the track is now available on all major streaming platforms. The song was brought to life through the expertise of producer Charlie P and engineer Bryan Tyson, whose contributions elevate the single to new heights.
“Live Fast” explores themes of ambition, resilience, and living boldly in the face of challenges. Featuring commanding performances by both Ray’Jozz and Young Buck, the single showcases their natural chemistry and shared ability to craft music that resonates deeply with listeners.
“Charlie P brought an incredible vision to the production, crafting a sound that feels raw, energetic, and timeless,” said Ray’Jozz. “Bryan Tyson’s engineering ensured that every detail in the track hit just right. Working with such talented people made this song something truly special.”
About the Creators Behind the Song
Charlie P, a seasoned music producer known for his ability to blend captivating melodies with impactful beats, created the sonic foundation of “Live Fast.” His production delivers a polished yet gritty sound, perfectly complementing the energy and message of the song. Charlie P’s work is a testament to his skill in crafting music that transcends genres while staying rooted in authenticity.
Bryan Tyson, one of the industry’s top audio engineers, ensured every element of “Live Fast” was flawlessly executed. From balancing the vocals to refining the intricate layers of the production, Tyson’s engineering expertise brings a crispness and depth to the track, making it stand out on any playlist.
“Charlie and Bryan are both masters of their craft,” added Ray’Jozz. “Their contributions made this track what it is, and I’m proud to have worked with them on this project.”
About Ray’Jozz
Ray’Jozz, a Miami native now based in Tampa, Florida, is known for his authentic storytelling, versatile sound, and ability to connect with audiences. Drawing inspiration from legends like Outkast, Jay-Z, and Goodie Mob, his music is deeply personal while addressing universal themes of perseverance, growth, and staying true to oneself.
About Young Buck
Young Buck’s commanding presence and lyrical prowess have made him a prominent figure in hip-hop. His contributions to “Live Fast” showcase his signature style and ability to connect with listeners through his raw, honest delivery.
“Live Fast” is available now on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and all major streaming platforms. The single is already making waves among fans and industry insiders for its dynamic energy and impactful message.
Contact
Jozz Music GroupContact
Tarletta Williams
(813) 489-5166
https://iamrayjozz.com
Tarletta Williams
(813) 489-5166
https://iamrayjozz.com
Categories