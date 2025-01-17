Ray’Jozz Teams Up with Young Buck for Powerful New Single “Live Fast”

Ray’Jozz and Young Buck’s electrifying anthem, “Live Fast,” is now streaming on all platforms. Produced by Tennessee’s Charlie P of Quakin Beatz and mixed by legendary engineer Bryan Tyson at Deep Production Studios, the track delivers raw energy, ambition, and resilience. With razor-sharp lyrics, hard-hitting beats, and flawless production, “Live Fast” is a bold statement for grinders and dreamers. Join the #LiveFast movement and stream the anthem that’s redefining hip-hop.