Beagle by YRIG Takes on Overpriced Resident Benefit Packages with Your Renters Kit
Beagle by YRIG introduces "Your Renters Kit," a customizable resident benefits package for property managers, combining affordability and tenant satisfaction. Features include credit reporting, air filter delivery, ID theft protection, legal liability, and concierge services. Beagle automates compliance, integrates with property management systems, and boosts manager profits without complexity.
Montgomery, AL, January 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Your Renters Insurance Group (YRIG), the leader in creating specialty insurance programs for property managers to unlock underwriting profits, today announced the launch of Beagle, an all-in-one solution for property managers to create and manage resident benefit programs. Beagle’s flagship product is Your Renters Kit, a customizable build-your-own resident benefit package.
Beagle makes it incredibly easy for property managers to create a world-class benefits program that increases tenant satisfaction and retention, all while generating more revenue. Starting at just $4 per month for the base package, with an optional $4 per month for quarterly air filter deliveries, Beagle provides property managers with a scalable and fully managed solution designed to maximize profits.
"Historically, our insurance programs were packaged together with other resident benefits, but I was shocked to see that property managers were being charged $15+ for these benefits," said Doug Keys, Founder & President, YRIG. "Beagle changes the game by offering a customizable, affordable program that helps property managers deliver real value to residents while maintaining great margins."
Your Renters Kit includes credit reporting, air filter deliveries, ID theft protection, tenant concierge services, tenant legal liability protection, and security deposit discounts.
Beagle also offers a suite of AI tools free of charge to automate late rent phone calls and move-out communication with tenants. Beagle also provides an insurance verification platform that ensures compliance by automatically verifying third-party insurance policies, saving property managers time and reducing administrative overhead.
Getting started is simple - property managers select the benefits they want to offer, and Beagle’s team handles the setup and integration with their property management systems. Once the program is built and customized, Beagle takes care of the rest, managing the entire program on their behalf. Designed to fit seamlessly into existing workflows, Beagle integrates with all major property management systems, allowing property managers to sit back and enjoy the benefits without the hassle of managing multiple vendors or tools.
About Beagle by YRIG
Beagle, created by YRIG is a solution for property managers a fully managed, customizable resident benefits program that maximizes tenant satisfaction and profitability. For more information, visit www.beagleforpms.com.
About Your Renters Insurance Group (YRIG)
YRIG is the leader in creating specialty insurance programs for property managers to unlock underwriting profits, with over 40 years of industry experience. For more information, visit www.yrig.com.
Contact
Beagle by YRIGContact
Emily Yuan
301-693-2267
beagleforpm.com
