Aging Expert Dr. Joseph Casciani Offers Fresh Insights on the Upsides of Aging and Positive Longevity

Dr. Joseph Casciani, a psychologist and aging expert, is available for media appearances to share his transformative approach to aging. With over 40 years of experience, he offers insights on reimagining aging as a journey of potential, focusing on brain health, emotional resilience, and practical tools for caregivers. Dr. Casciani is the creator of the Better, Longer & Happier card deck series, empowering senior communities to foster wellness and engagement.