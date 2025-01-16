Elliston Fine Art Presents: When the Wind Blows – A Solo Exhibition by Willy Karekezi
Elliston Fine Art is excited to present the solo exhibition "When the Wind Blows" by Rwanda-based artist Willy Karekezi, marking his second solo show in the U.S. The exhibition explores the unseen forces of time affecting landscapes, identities, and experiences through various mediums like oil, acrylic, bark cloth, and papier-mâché. A highlight is the use of bark cloth, connecting viewers to African traditions and themes of ancestry, identity, and resilience.
Atlanta, GA, January 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Elliston Fine Art is thrilled to announce the upcoming solo exhibition, When the Wind Blows, featuring the profound works of Rwanda-based visual artist Willy Karekezi. This marks Willy’s second solo exhibition in the United States, both proudly presented by Elliston Fine Art.
With this exhibition, Willy invites audiences to explore the unseen forces of time that shape our landscapes, identities, and experiences. Through a captivating collection of artworks, Willy delves into the interplay between fragility and resilience, ephemerality and permanence, the personal and the collective.
The exhibition showcases an array of mediums including oil and acrylic on canvas, bark cloth, papier-mâché sculptures, and textiles. Each medium serves as a vessel for examining how moments and memories imprint themselves on our inner worlds. Central to the exhibition is bark cloth, an ancient material rooted in African traditions, which offers a tactile connection to ancestry, identity, and the land.
Willy’s work with bark cloth transcends its materiality, embodying stories of community, belonging, and survival. It becomes a symbolic bridge connecting the tangible and the intangible, echoing the layered histories and emotions that define the human existence. By juxtaposing bark cloth with the fluidity of paint and the textural richness of other mediums, Willy draws out the dualities of the human experience — timeless yet fleeting, intimate yet universal.
Visitors to When the Wind Blows are invited to reflect on how memory shapes and defines us, much like the wind etches its presence onto the earth. This collection, grounded in material and concept, reveals the silent power of memory — ever-moving, ever-shaping, and ever-lasting.
Join them at Elliston Fine Art for the opening of When the Wind Blows on January 20, 2025, to experience the artist’s evocative exploration of memory and time.
Contact
Elliston Fine ArtContact
Dwight Elliston
404-482-0981
https://www.ellistonfineart.com
Dwight Elliston
404-482-0981
https://www.ellistonfineart.com
