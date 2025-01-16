Elliston Fine Art Presents: When the Wind Blows – A Solo Exhibition by Willy Karekezi

Elliston Fine Art is excited to present the solo exhibition "When the Wind Blows" by Rwanda-based artist Willy Karekezi, marking his second solo show in the U.S. The exhibition explores the unseen forces of time affecting landscapes, identities, and experiences through various mediums like oil, acrylic, bark cloth, and papier-mâché. A highlight is the use of bark cloth, connecting viewers to African traditions and themes of ancestry, identity, and resilience.