Veteran-Owned Uber Haus Builders & Remodelers Expands Services Across Chicago’s Western Suburbs

Uber Haus Builders & Remodelers, a veteran-owned construction and remodeling firm, is now offering high-end residential renovation services in La Grange, La Grange Park, Western Springs, Indian Head Park, Hinsdale, Downers Grove, and Clarendon Hills, Illinois. With over 20 years of nationwide experience and a degree in Construction Management, the company specializes in custom home transformations, kitchen and bathroom remodeling, and design-build solutions.