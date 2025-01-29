Veteran-Owned Uber Haus Builders & Remodelers Expands Services Across Chicago’s Western Suburbs
Uber Haus Builders & Remodelers, a veteran-owned construction and remodeling firm, is now offering high-end residential renovation services in La Grange, La Grange Park, Western Springs, Indian Head Park, Hinsdale, Downers Grove, and Clarendon Hills, Illinois. With over 20 years of nationwide experience and a degree in Construction Management, the company specializes in custom home transformations, kitchen and bathroom remodeling, and design-build solutions.
La Grange, IL, January 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Homeowners in Chicago’s western suburbs can now access exceptional construction and remodeling services with Uber Haus Builders & Remodelers. This veteran-owned company brings over two decades of high-end residential renovation experience to La Grange, La Grange Park, Western Springs, Indian Head Park, Hinsdale, Downers Grove, and Clarendon Hills.
Founded and operated by a fifth-generation master carpenter with a degree in Construction Management, Uber Haus combines traditional craftsmanship with modern innovation to create stunning, functional spaces tailored to each homeowner’s unique vision.
Services Offered:
Custom Home Renovations: Transform outdated spaces into dream homes.
Kitchen and Bathroom Remodeling: Personalized designs for luxurious and functional living spaces.
Basement Finishing and Additions: Maximize your home’s usable space.
Design-Build Solutions: Streamlined processes for stress-free projects.
“We’re thrilled to deepen our roots in the western suburbs,” said Eric the owner and founder. “Our mission is to provide exceptional service, blending craftsmanship with innovation to bring our clients’ visions to life. As a veteran-owned company, we pride ourselves on integrity, attention to detail, and a commitment to community.”
Uber Haus Builders & Remodelers is based in La Grange, making it uniquely positioned to serve the western suburbs. The company’s client-first approach includes free consultations to align every project with homeowners’ goals and budgets.
About Uber Haus Builders & Remodelers:
Uber Haus Builders & Remodelers is a veteran-owned, locally operated company dedicated to high-quality home transformations. With over 20 years of experience in high-end residential renovations across the nation, the company specializes in custom remodeling, design-build solutions, and exceptional craftsmanship.
For more information or to schedule a free consultation, visit www.uber-haus.com or call 708-639-4440.
708-639-4440
