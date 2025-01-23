Author Ronald Jenkins’s New Book, “The Solar Garden Greenhouse: The Design and Construction of a Year-Round Solar-Powered, Carbon-Neutral Greenhouse,” is Released

Recent release “The Solar Garden Greenhouse: The Design and Construction of a Year-Round Solar-Powered, Carbon-Neutral Greenhouse” from Page Publishing author Ronald Jenkins is a description of the author’s journey to research, plan, and build a greenhouse that would work well in Northern Idaho, where there are short summers and hard winters.