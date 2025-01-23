Author Ronald Jenkins’s New Book, “The Solar Garden Greenhouse: The Design and Construction of a Year-Round Solar-Powered, Carbon-Neutral Greenhouse,” is Released
Recent release “The Solar Garden Greenhouse: The Design and Construction of a Year-Round Solar-Powered, Carbon-Neutral Greenhouse” from Page Publishing author Ronald Jenkins is a description of the author’s journey to research, plan, and build a greenhouse that would work well in Northern Idaho, where there are short summers and hard winters.
Sandpoint, ID, January 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ronald Jenkins, an interventional cardiologist in North Idaho, practicing in both Sandpoint and Coeur D’Alene, has completed his new book, “The Solar Garden Greenhouse: The Design and Construction of a Year-Round Solar-Powered, Carbon-Neutral Greenhouse”: an educational work that inspires readers to find means and methods to build effective greenhouses without a large carbon footprint.
Author Ronald Jenkins serves as the medical director for North Idaho Cardiac Rehabilitation and Bonner County Emergency Medical Services. He enjoys snow- and waterskiing, wakeboarding, hiking, and traveling with his family and is active in his community. His passion is for gardening, working in his greenhouse, providing heart-healthy, organic, and pesticide-free fruits, vegetables, and flowers for his family, and exploring the boundaries of geothermal principles and techniques as they apply to architecture, gardening, and greenhouse functionality and construction.
Jenkins writes, “I set out to design and construct a year-round greenhouse with the intention of producing the majority of the vegetables we would use in our home. My plan was to research possible types of construction, ventilation, heating, and power systems, with a goal of a net-zero carbon footprint, if that were possible. We live in Northern Idaho, fifty-six miles from the Canadian border, so this goal presented quite the challenge. I knew I had to weigh in functionality, aesthetics, cost, and common sense to come up with a plan that would be both feasible and successful. Research, planning, and saving spanned for almost ten years. Excavation commenced on September 6, 2017, and construction of the greenhouse and surrounding landscaping was completed by October 6, 2018. What follows is the story of the goals, planning, construction, and results of these efforts. It is my hope and goal to pass on the lessons I learned in this process so that others may learn, evaluate, and come up with further ideas and improvements. I would like to see a rebirth of family gardens, root cellars, and modern greenhouses used to supplement a healthy diet rather than abdicating to processed foods from increasingly obscure sources, with unknown hazards and toxins.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ronald Jenkins’s useful work discusses the author’s research considerations and includes a pictorial description of the construction of the greenhouse and assorted systems, as well as a description of how they worked out once built.
Readers who wish to experience this helpful work can purchase “The Solar Garden Greenhouse: The Design and Construction of a Year-Round Solar-Powered, Carbon-Neutral Greenhouse” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
