Author Dawn M. Lewis’s New Book, "The Church in Shackles," is a Powerful Call to Action Demanding Action Against the Sin and Greed Destroying the Nation
Recent release “The Church in Shackles” from Covenant Books author Dawn M. Lewis is a poignant and thought-provoking look at the ways in which America is currently being eroded morally and spiritually. Drawing from personal experiences and observations, Lewis calls upon readers to stand up and become strengthened through God in order to repair the damage done to the country before it’s too late.
Wellington, FL, January 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dawn M. Lewis, who has spent over thirty-three years working with troubled youths, turning low-performing schools into educational systems where the love of learning soared, has completed her new book, “The Church in Shackles”: a stirring tale that explores the lasting impact the Lord has had on the author’s own life, serving as an example of what God can do for America to help get the nation back on track.
“Now, more than at any other time in our history, we see the urgency to act,” writes Lewis. “I see a world filled with conflict, political unrest, food insecurity, and violence. What has astonished me the most is the targeted violence to our most vulnerable, our women and children. How many more children must die before we say, ‘Enough?’
“...After much prayer and reflection, I choose to believe there’s a greater purpose for my life, and I have the power to influence and bring about change for the good of others.
“God has given me purpose and clarity of mind. It’s my prayer that after reading this book, you will also be strengthened through the word of God to act and compel others to act.
“Followers of Christ understand the duty we have towards others. We value life and have the courage to speak the truth even in the face of intense opposition.
“What if we all lived up to this value as a person of faith and conviction? Would we be able to stop the killing of our most vulnerable, the children? Would we restore the faith in love, kindness, and good in this world?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dawn M. Lewis’s new book will serve as a powerful tool, encouraging readers to take actions against those who are causing damage to the country while revealing the ways in which God can help repair and mend the troubles of modern society.
Readers can purchase “The Church in Shackles” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
