Author Dawn M. Lewis’s New Book, "The Church in Shackles," is a Powerful Call to Action Demanding Action Against the Sin and Greed Destroying the Nation

Recent release “The Church in Shackles” from Covenant Books author Dawn M. Lewis is a poignant and thought-provoking look at the ways in which America is currently being eroded morally and spiritually. Drawing from personal experiences and observations, Lewis calls upon readers to stand up and become strengthened through God in order to repair the damage done to the country before it’s too late.